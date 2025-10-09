Israel says Gaza ceasefire to begin after cabinet approval

The Gaza deal between Israel and Hamas aimed at stopping the war will not come into effect until after a meeting of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet on Thursday, an Israeli official told The National.

Israel's cabinet will meet at 6pm local time. After the government approves the deal, Israel will withdraw to the line stated in the agreement, the source said. "This should take 24 hours," he added.

At this point, a ceasefire and a 72-hour period for hostage exchanges begins. The current Israeli assessment, the official said, is that hostage releases will begin on Sunday or Monday.

A spokeswoman for Mr Netanyahu said Israeli troops will remain control of more than half of the Gaza Strip even after they retreat to an agreed line.

Phase one of the peace deal with Hamas “will lead to the military controlling and holding about 53 per cent of the Gaza Strip”, spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian said. Israeli tanks were blocking a coastal road to Gaza city on Thursday.

Israeli tanks were blocking a caostal road to Gaza city hours after the ceasefire announcement. AP

The spokeswoman said Marwan Barghouti, perhaps the best-known Palestinian leader detained in Israel, would not be part of an exchange of hostages and prisoners under the deal. The National could not confirm Ms Bedrosian's claims. The list of prisoners to be freed has yet to be made public.

Mr Netanyahu had announced overnight that he would be convening the cabinet to approve a plan for the release of hostages held by Hamas. The next steps on governing post-war Gaza, and disarming Hamas, have yet to be agreed.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem accused Israel of trying to make alterations to agreed dates and times pertaining to the ceasefire, including when it was set to begin.

Displaced Gazans hope ceasefire deal will bring peace 00:45

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Mr Qassem said hostilities were supposed to end on Thursday afternoon.

But Israel said that a ceasefire will begin only once the cabinet approves it on Thursday evening.

"Netanyahu wants to show the people that he is the one who controls matters and is the one who manages them," Mr Qassem said, as he called on mediators to hold Israel accountable for its end of the agreement.

"We have reached a formula for a ceasefire agreement, and it is left to the mediators to announce this date."

It comes after Israel and Hamas on Wednesday night agreed on the first phase of the deal put forward by US President Donald Trump.

Israel continued to strike Gaza even after the Trump announcement, killing at least 10 people injuring 49 others in strikes over the past 24 hours, Gaza's health ministry said.

Among the dead were two people killed while attempting to receive aid.

"A number of victims remain under the rubble and on the streets, as ambulance and civil defence crews are unable to reach them at this time," local health authorities in Gaza said.

This brings the death toll since October 7, 2023 to 67,194 Palestinians killed and 169,890 injured.

Israel launched strikes and a ground offensive in 2023, after Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and abducted about 240 in attacks on Israeli settlements on October 7.

Palestinians celebrate the announcement of a ceasefire deal in Khan Younis. EPA

As Gazans celebrate, albeit before the guns fall silent, large quantities of food stand waiting to enter on the other side of the border.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) is on standby to send much needed aid and supplies into Gaza that could feed the entire population for three months, its chief Philippe Lazzarini has said.

At least 460 people, including 154 children, died from malnutrition and hunger-related issues, Gaza's health ministry said on Tuesday.

"Our teams in Gaza are crucial for the implementation of this agreement including to provide basic services like healthcare and education," he said in a post on X, adding that hundreds of thousands of children who had missed out on education can be helped by UNRWA's services.

"I call on all member states to support UNRWA to do its work to assist people in need in the coming critical period," he added.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the prestigious peace prize, held its final meeting on Monday, the Nobel Institute said on Thursday, a day ahead of the announcement of the 2025 laureate. This means a decision was made about the laureate or laureates before the conclusion of an agreement between Israel and Hamas, which included a ceasefire and the release of hostages. President Donald Trump pushed for the ceasefire as part of a 20-point plan to resolve the Gaza war.

Who was Alfred Nobel? The Nobel Prize was created by wealthy Swedish chemist and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel. In his will he dictated that the bulk of his estate should be used to fund "prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind".

Nobel is best known as the inventor of dynamite, but also wrote poetry and drama and could speak Russian, French, English and German by the age of 17. The five original prize categories reflect the interests closest to his heart.

Nobel died in 1896 but it took until 1901, following a legal battle over his will, before the first prizes were awarded.