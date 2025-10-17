UAE ship carrying 7,200 tonnes of aid sets sail for Gaza

The UAE has sent a ship carrying 7,200 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza, to help feed hungry Palestinians as a fragile ceasefire takes hold.

The cargo consists of 4,680 tonnes of essential food supplies, 2,160 tonnes of shelter materials, tents and clothing as well as 360 tonnes of medical supplies and four water tanks.

“This initiative embodies the unity and co-ordination of UAE humanitarian and charitable organisations that have joined efforts to uphold the nation’s values of solidarity and swift response in providing aid to the Palestinian people,” state news agency Wam reported on Friday evening.

“It comes in implementation of the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed, who places humanitarian work among the country’s top priorities and ensures the continuity of relief support for the people of Gaza.”

The shipment is being sent only days after Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, said the Emirates is co-ordinating with all relevant authorities to accelerate aid deliveries to Gaza.

“The UAE stands ready to continue playing a proactive and constructive role, working closely with all partners to translate this moment of hope into meaningful progress on the ground,” she said, shortly after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire had been agreed in Gaza, as he joined regional leaders in Egypt to sign a Middle East peace document.

“Our most urgent priority is to ensure that life-saving aid flows swiftly and safely to those who have endured unimaginable pain. The UAE is in active co-ordination with all relevant authorities to accelerate the delivery of substantial humanitarian assistance into Gaza in the coming days.”

