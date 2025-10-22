Netanyahu fires head of National Security Council amid Gaza disagreements

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sacked the head of the country's National Security Council amid reported disagreements over the Gaza war.

Tzachi Hanegbi said Mr Netanyahu had ended his tenure immediately. In a statement, he acknowledged differences with the Israeli leader.

“I thanked the Prime Minister for the privilege of being a partner in shaping Israel’s foreign and security policy during challenging years – for the opportunity to express an independent position in sensitive discussions and for the professional dialogue we maintained, even in times of disagreement,” Mr Hanegbi said.

Israeli media reported that he opposed the invasion of Gaza city over the summer, as well as last month’s strike on a building in Qatar housing Hamas leaders.

He also called for a state commission of inquiry into security failures during the attack on October 7, 2023, by Hamas fighters that sparked the Gaza war. Two years after the attack, Mr Netanyahu's government has yet to set up a commission to investigate the matter, with Israel's opposition accusing him of stalling.

Mr Hanegbi acknowledged his responsibility for the failures on October 7 and said it “must be thoroughly investigated to ensure that the necessary lessons are learnt and to help restore the public trust that has been shaken”.

Benjamin Netanyahu to run for office again in 2026 01:03

Mr Netanyahu released a statement thanking Mr Hanegbi for his service. Israel's public broadcaster Kan quoted associates of Mr Netanyahu as saying Mr Hanegbi leaked information to the media and was undermining the Prime Minister. They also indicated that Sara Netanyahu, the Prime Minister’s wife who is thought to be involved in hiring and firing, was unhappy with Mr Hanegbi.

Mr Hanegbi, a former MP for Mr Netanyahu's Likud party and a minister, had been national security adviser since 2023. In his statement, he warned that the Gaza war “has not yet ended”, despite a ceasefire taking effect last week.

“Our fighters remain on guard on many fronts,” he said. “The mission to bring all our hostages home has not yet been completed. Nor has the obligation yet been fulfilled – by diplomatic or military means – to ensure that the terrorist organisations in the Gaza Strip are removed from power, disarmed, and that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel.”

Since the start of the Gaza war, Mr Netanyahu has also sacked defence minister Yoav Gallant and the head of Israel's internal security service Ronen Bar.

Critics of Mr Netanyahu claim he thinks first about his own interests rather than those of the country, an accusation that has dogged him throughout the war. His governing coalition is dominated by right-wing politicians whose participation is needed to maintain its hold on power, with Mr Netanyahu accused of pandering to their interests.

Hardliners have suggested they will leave the government if the war ends on terms they find unsatisfactory, particularly if Israel fails to destroy Hamas and resettle Gaza.

Mr Netanyahu has said he will run for office again in elections scheduled for November next year. He is already the country's longest-serving prime minister. But the polls could take place much sooner if Mr Netanyahu's coalition buckles under the strain of post-ceasefire politics.

