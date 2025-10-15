Two-state solution 'is alive again', GCC Secretary General tells Washington event

The push for a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict will be stronger than ever from the Gulf Co-operation Council, especially after the recent ceremony in Egypt securing a ceasefire in Gaza, GCC Secretary General Jasem Al Budaiwi said on Wednesday.

“The most important thing to come out of Sharm El Sheikh is that two-state solution is alive again,” Mr Al Budaiwi said during an at the Arab Gulf States Institute event in Washington.

“Supporting our brothers in Palestine and making sure a two-state solution is on table, we’ll push for that.”

GCC Secretary General Jasem Al Budaiwi, left, with Arab Gulf States Institute president Doug Silliman at an event marking the AGSI's 10th anniversary.

During a question-and-answer session, Mr Al Budaiwi was asked about GCC relations with Israel in the years ahead, and whether or not he envisioned the organisation being part of the Abraham Accords.

Mr Al Budaiwi referred to the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, which all GCC member countries signed during the Beirut Arab League Summit.

“The aim of that initiative was to basically get a two-state solution,” he said. “It’s not new to the GCC countries. They’ve already committed in 2002 to this initiative and they’re very clear about it. If Palestinians are provided with this, than many discussions will open."

But he warned that the “cart couldn’t be put before the horse”.

Many in the Gulf are breathing a sigh of relief after the ceasefire deal was struck between Israel and Hamas.

Although US President Donald Trump said that peace in Gaza had been achieved on Monday, uncertainty remains and the ceasefire is fragile.

Hamas has returned all living hostages to Israel and the bodies of many others, but it has said that "extensive efforts and special equipment" are needed to retrieve the remaining bodies.

Israel has accused Hamas of not abiding by the ceasefire agreement, and has restricted the entry of humanitarian deliveries.

Mr Al Budaiwi also discussed the overall economic health of member countries.

He said that largely because of “transparency and great governance”, GCC countries were on track to hit $6 trillion in gross domestic product by 2050.

Mr Al Budaiwi said that economic diversification efforts were also starting to hit their stride, giving him every reason to be optimistic about future growth.

