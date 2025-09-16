Israel's assault on Gaza cannot wipe out two-state solution, says French Presidency

The Israeli assault on Gaza city cannot wipe out the two-state solution, the French Presidency said on Tuesday, a week before a crucial conference in New York.

The conference, led by France and Saudi Arabia, will involve many countries recognising Palestine as a state, including France and the UK.

The Israeli military expanded its operation in Gaza city on Tuesday. It called on the remaining residents to leave, as the UN Human Rights Council concluded that Israel is committing genocide in the Palestinian enclave.

"The two-state solution cannot be wiped out by the ongoing Israeli operation in Gaza," the French Presidency said in a press briefing. "What we see today on the ground will only bring permanent war to the Israelis, the Palestinians and to the region."

The escalation puts the prospect of a ceasefire further out of reach despite months of diplomacy. While the Israeli military would not offer a timeline for the operation, media outlets in the country have suggested it could take months to achieve its objectives.

Israel's powerful far-right is determined that there can be no state for Palestinians after the attacks on October 7, 2023 – a view shared by many within the US administration.

"We told them [Israeli officials] this is not of interest to the Israeli society and to the region," the French Presidency said.

It added that President Emmanuel Macron will give the opening speech during next week’s conference and announce the recognition of Palestine. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is likely to attend, according to the Presidency, though Saudi Arabia has yet not confirmed this.

Countries including the UK, Canada, Australia, Belgium, Malta, Portugal, France, San Marino, Andorra and Luxembourg are also expected to recognise Palestinian statehood.

