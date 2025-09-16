Gaza city pounded as Israel steps up offensive

Heavy air strikes pounded Gaza city overnight, with Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz saying “Gaza is burning” as Israel intensifies its operation to take control of the city.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio signalled that Israel's offensive to seize Gaza's largest city was officially under way, after weeks of aerial bombardment.

Mr Rubio's comments came as he prepared to travel to Qatar, where he will meet officials still angry about Israel's strike last week on a building in Doha that killed five Hamas members and a local security official.

“Well, as you saw the Israelis have begun to take operations there. So we think we have a very short window of time in which a deal can happen,” Mr Rubio said, referring to efforts to end the Gaza war. “We don’t have months any more, and we probably have days and maybe a few weeks so it's a key moment – an important moment.”

“Our preference, our number one choice, is that this ends through a negotiated settlement,” he added, while acknowledging the dangers posed to Gaza by Israel's intensified military campaign.

“The only thing worse than a war is a protracted one that goes on forever and ever,” Mr Rubio said. “At some point, this has to end. At some point, Hamas has to be defanged, and we hope it can happen through a negotiation. But I think time, unfortunately, is running out.”

Palestinian residents reported intense strikes across Gaza city on Tuesday morning.

Al Shifa Hospital in the city received the bodies of 12 people killed in a strike that hit multiple houses in western parts, with another 90 wounded arriving at the facility in recent hours, Dr Rami Mhanna, hospital managing director, told the AP news agency.

“It was a heavy night,” said Radwan Hayder, a Gaza city resident sheltering near the hospital.

“Gaza is burning,” Israeli Defence Minister Katz wrote on X. “The [Israel military] is striking with an iron fist at the terrorist infrastructure and [Israeli] soldiers are fighting heroically to create the conditions for the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas. We will not relent and we will not go back – until the completion of the mission.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Mr Rubio said on Monday that the only way to end the conflict in Gaza is the elimination of Hamas and the release of the remaining 48 hostages. About 20 of them are believed to be alive.

Hamas has said it will only free the remaining hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners, a lasting ceasefire and an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

US President Donald Trump on Monday warned Hamas not to use hostages as human shields as Israel presses on with its offensive.

His comments followed news reports stating that Hamas is moving hostages into locations above ground. Israel's public broadcaster Kan reported that Hamas has moved hostages to homes and tents to restrict the Israeli military from operating in certain areas of Gaza city.

“I hope the leaders of Hamas know what they’re getting into if they do such a thing. This is a human atrocity, the likes of which few people have ever seen before,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He said “all bets are off” if the militant group uses the hostages as human shields.

