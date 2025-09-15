Rubio vows 'unwavering support' for Israel as US attempts balancing act with Gulf allies

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio promised “unwavering support” for Israel as he met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday amid scrutiny of last week's Israeli attack on Qatar.

Their meeting comes as Arab and Islamic leaders gather in Doha in a show of solidarity after the Israeli attack on Hamas leaders in the city caused great anger across the region.

Washington has been walking a fine line between its two Middle East allies since Israel launched the air strike in the Qatari capital, killing five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer.

But on Monday Mr Rubio expressed Washington's support for Israel's pursuit of the militant group.

“The people of Gaza deserve a better future, but that better future cannot begin until Hamas is eliminated,” he told reporters as he stood by Mr Netanyahu at a press conference in Jerusalem.

“You can count on our unwavering support and commitment to see it come to fruition.”

Mr Netanyahu responded by saying Israel and the US would continue to act together to protect their countries.

“Rubio's visit is a clear message that America stands with Israel in face of terror,” the Israeli leader said.

He also said US President Donald Trump “is the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House”.

Mr Rubio met with Mr Netanyahu one-on-one for about an hour and a half before starting a meeting that included aides, a US official told the AFP news agency.

Mr Netanyahu was unmoved when asked about the Doha strike and did not rule out further attacks on Hamas leaders “wherever they are”.

“We sent a message to terrorists: you can run but you cannot hide,” he said.

'We sent a message to terrorists: you can run but you cannot hide,' said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. AFP

Despite US objections over the Qatar attack, Mr Rubio opened his visit to Jerusalem on Sunday with a symbolic show of support as he joined Mr Netanyahu at the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews are allowed to pray.

With Mr Rubio at his side, Mr Netanyahu said the Israel-US alliance has “never been stronger”.

Mr Rubio, a Roman Catholic, later posted that his visit showed his belief that Jerusalem is the “eternal capital” of Israel.

Until Mr Trump's first term, US leaders had shied away from such overt statements backing Israeli sovereignty over contested Jerusalem, which is also holy to Muslims and Christians.

But Mr Trump in 2018 moved the US embassy to Jerusalem, in a sharp break with most of the world.

Hamas called Mr Rubio's prayer stop on Sunday a “blatant assault on the sanctity” of the Al Aqsa Mosque, the Muslim sacred site, and a “flagrant violation of the historical and legal status quo in occupied Jerusalem”.

Mr Rubio's visit also comes a week before a French-led summit at the UN to recognise a Palestinian state, a prospect opposed by Mr Netanyahu's right-wing government.

The meeting in New York set for September 22 is being co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France, with President Emmanuel Macron expected to formally recognise a Palestinian state.

Britain, France, Canada, Australia and Belgium have also said they will recognise Palestinian statehood at the event, although the UK said it could hold back if Israel takes steps to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and commits to a long-term peace process.

The US strongly opposes any move by its European allies to recognise Palestine, while Mr Netanyahu has said there will never be a Palestinian state.

On Monday, Mr Rubio criticised the European plans, claiming they encouraged Hamas.

“They're largely symbolic … the only impact they actually have is it makes Hamas feel more emboldened,” he said.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

RESULTS 2.15pm: Al Marwan Group Holding – Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m

Winner: SS Jalmod, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer) 2.45pm: Sharjah Equine Hospital – Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 (D) 1,000m

Winner: Ghallieah, Sebastien Martino, Jean-Claude Pecout 3.15pm: Al Marwan Group Holding – Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: Inthar, Saif Al Balushi, Khalifa Al Neyadi 3.45pm: Al Ain Stud Emirates Breeders Trophy – Conditions (PA) Dh50,000 (D) 1,700m

Winner: MH Rahal, Richard Mullen, Elise Jeanne 4.25pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Cup – Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh100,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: JAP Aneed, Ray Dawson, Irfan Ellahi 4.45pm: Sharjah Equine Hospital – Handicap (TB) Dh40,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Edaraat, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi