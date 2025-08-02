UK must drop conditions for Palestine recognition

Keir Starmer is coming under pressure to recognise Palestine without his scheduled delay until December as insider described the decision making process as a formality.

With more than half the public now hostile to Israel's conduct of the war, the UK government should see it has the scope to formalise the decision. Public disapproval of Israel’s war in Gaza is growing, a new YouGov poll found. Just over half of Britons (51 per cent) consider Israel's actions to be unjustified, but just one in five believe that it is (21 per cent).

“In practice the decision is taken,” said Sir Vincent Fean, a former Consul General to East Jerusalem, who is urging the prime minister to drop conditionally. "Recognition of Palestine is an opportunity – and a threat or punishment for no one."

Mr Fean believed this was likely to impact the UK government's approach to issues beyond recognition, such as "ensuring Israeli policy in Gaza and the West Bank changes," he told The National.

The UK has said it is ready to recognise Palestine in September but has given Israel weeks to meet certain conditions.

Objections have been raised from all sides to Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s pledge to recognise Palestine at the United National General Assembly in September. Mr Starmer told Israel that he would do so if Tel Aviv does not take steps towards ending the war and restarting a peace process by then.

Many believe that recognition will go ahead, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to reject the proposal of a peace process.

Husam Zomlot faces an upgrade to Palestinian ambassador. Photo by Ian Forsyth / Getty Images

Foreign Office assessment

The assessment on whether or not Israel has met the Prime Minister's conditions is likely to be made by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office in late September ahead of UNGA. The Cabinet Office being consulted about their conclusions, Mr Fean told The National.

The decision cannot be challenged as it was taken using prerogative powers at the government’s disposal. “There won’t be a committee, there is no requirement for parliament to decide,” he said.

British officials are working on the “nuts and bolts” of judging how Israel would meet the criteria set out by Mr Starmer “and how that would be agreed or disagreed”, sources told The National.

Legal advisers said the resolution on recognising Palestinian statehood can be put forward to the UN General Assembly, a vote is undertaken “and that's it”.

Yet Whitehall insiders accept that unless there is a change of government in Israel or a “change of heart from Netanyahu in the way he’s prosecuting the war”, they will not fulfil the British conditions.

“This is an attempt to get the peace process back on track, but it's quite clear that the Israelis don't want to go there,” a Whitehall source said. “So Palestinian state recognition is going to happen.”

With relations between Israel and Britain at possibly their lowest ebb, it is understood there will be no visit of any UK ministers to the country in the coming period.

British family members of Oded Lifshitz, whose body is being held by Hamas, and whose wife Yocheved was released last year, met with the Foreign Office this week. Getty.

Hostage pleas

Opponents of the decision include the families British hostages in Gaza, who fear that it would give Hamas an incentive to prolong the war. Members from the four families met with the FCDO on Thursday evening to raise their concerns.

“It was clear from the meeting last night that the British government’s policy will not help the hostages, and could even hurt them,” said their lawyer Adam Wagner KC.

“It was made obvious to us at the meeting that … in deciding whether to go ahead with recognition, the release or otherwise of the hostages would play no part”, he wrote in a statement.

Political question

The Labour government said it would be guided by international law in its foreign policy making.

But the decision to recognise Palestine is being framed as a political question, with Business Minister Gareth Thomas telling Sky News that “recognition of another state is a political judgment”.

Nonetheless, it is likely that Mr Starmer will “want to have legal cover” for the recognition with lawyers from the foreign office working up a “cold, technical approach to it,” former diplomat Edmund Fitton-Brown told The National.

“They will likely set up a mechanism which will enable them to say that the British conditions have not been met,” he said.

The former ambassador to Yemen suggested that UNGA was the “least problematic forum for the upgrade” where many heads of state or government will be present in September, including Mr Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and potentially Mahmoud Abbas from the PA – if the US allows him to enter.

This is not lost on critics. “The government usually tries to shut down debate by characterising political issues as legal questions (immigration, Chagos Islands),” said Shadow Attorney General Lord David Wolfson, writing on social media.

“It’s now trying to argue that recognition of a foreign state, which has always been and universally as a legal question, is only a political issue.”

Earlier this week, peers and leading lawyers opposing recognition wrote to Attorney General Lord Richard Hermer, to warn that the move could break international law.

Mr Hermer’s office would not comment on whether or not he had advised the Government on recognition, citing a long standing convention.

Conditions questioned

Mr Starmer also faces pressure to recognise Palestine at UNGA but with the conditions he set out this week.

The Bishop of Southwark, who is the House of Lords Lead Bishop for the Middle East said it was “disappointing” that the recognition had been used as a “bargaining chip.”

“The UK has a particular historical and moral duty to recognise the State of Palestine, and it is therefore disappointing that this recognition has been made conditional,” the letter said.

“The right of the Palestinian people to self-determination is not a bargaining chip, and there can be no conditions placed on it,” he wrote, in a letter cosigned by other Church of England Bishops, including Stephen Cottrell Archbishop of York.

We urge the Government to move ahead with recognition of Palestine regardless of the facts on the ground.

