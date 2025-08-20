Macron says two-state solution the 'credible way forward' and Gaza offensive will bring 'disaster'

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that France will co-chair a reconvened conference on the two-state solution with Saudi Arabia in New York in September.

Mr Macron, who plans to recognise Palestine during this year's UN General Assembly, said a two-state solution is the only credible way forward “for the families of the hostages, for Israelis, and for Palestinians alike”.

His warning came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered troops to move quickly to retake control of Gaza, with the army in the first stages of an assault on Gaza city.

Mr Netanyahu "ordered a reduction in the timelines for taking control of the last terrorist strongholds and defeating Hamas", his office said. It suggested that the final war plans are still to be approved - despite Israel previously saying its top general and defence minister had given the green light.

Israel increased preparations for the offensive on Wednesday by calling up 60,000 army reservists. A military spokesman, Effie Defrin, said Israel had entered the first stages of its attack on Gaza city and already had a hold on the outskirts of the city.

Israeli troops have been instructed to rapidly retake control of Gaza. AFP

The Israeli army said it already controls 75 per cent of Gaza. But in a sign that its new offensive may not be easy, its troops came under a rare large-scale attack from Hamas fighters in Khan Younis who claimed to have killed and injured Israeli troops.

Ezzedine Al Qassam Brigades, Hamas's armed wing, said one fighter blew himself up in Khan Younis, causing several casualties. It said fighters also raided a newly established Israeli site and attacked several Merkava tanks with explosives.

The Israeli army said three soldiers were injured in an attack, but did not acknowledge any deaths. It said Israeli troops “eliminated 10 armed terrorists in close-quarters combat”, supported by air force strikes.

Mr Macron said he had spoken to King Abdullah II of Jordan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to outline a road map for the de-escalation of the Gaza war, calling for a permanent ceasefire, the release of all hostages, large-scale delivery of humanitarian assistance and the disarmament of Hamas, alongside the empowerment of the Palestinian Authority in the enclave.

Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey joined a growing chorus of states in July in New York calling on Hamas to relinquish control and disarm in Gaza, supporting a UN-backed effort to halt the conflict and revive stalled peace talks.

Seventeen countries, alongside the EU and Arab League, endorsed a seven-page declaration agreed at the first high-level UN conference in July aimed at advancing a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

Mr Macron warned against Israel’s plan to seize Gaza city. “The military offensive in Gaza that Israel is preparing can only lead to disaster for both peoples and risks plunging the entire region into a cycle of permanent war."

Israel announced plans for the offensive in recent weeks, with the Defence Minister Israel Katz approving the mobilisation of about 60,000 reservists. The humanitarian situation in the enclave continues to deteriorate amid reports of an increased number of deaths from starvation.

Hamas said yesterday that it wants Israeli troops to withdraw more than 800 metres from populated areas in Gaza as part of any ceasefire. Israel has yet to formally respond to the latest truce proposal put forward by Egypt and Qatar, but is demanding the release of all 50 hostages still held in Gaza.

Mr Macron reiterating his appeal for the deployment of an “international stabilisation mission” in Gaza, calling on regional and international partners to achieve it.

The French President has in recent weeks intensified diplomatic efforts with regional leaders, urging restraint while Israel presses ahead with military preparations.

ABU DHABI T10: DAY TWO Bangla Tigers v Deccan Gladiators (3.30pm) Delhi Bulls v Karnataka Tuskers (5.45pm) Northern Warriors v Qalandars (8.00pm)

'Laal Kaptaan' Director: Navdeep Singh Stars: Saif Ali Khan, Manav Vij, Deepak Dobriyal, Zoya Hussain Rating: 2/5

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

MATCH INFO Newcastle United 2 (Willems 25', Shelvey 88') Manchester City 2 (Sterling 22', De Bruyne 82')

Director: Laxman Utekar Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rashmika Mandanna Rating: 1/5

The specs: 2018 Renault Megane Price, base / as tested Dh52,900 / Dh59,200 Engine 1.6L in-line four-cylinder Transmission Continuously variable transmission Power 115hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 156Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.6L / 100km

Petrarch: Everywhere a Wanderer

Christopher Celenza,

Reaktion Books

INFO Visit www.wtatennis.com for more information

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

'Panga' Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Starring Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill, Yagya Bhasin, Neena Gupta Rating: 3.5/5

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 258hp at 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,400rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.4L/100km Price, base: from D215,000 (Dh230,000 as tested) On sale: now

Biography Favourite Meal: Chicken Caesar salad Hobbies: Travelling, going to the gym Inspiration: Father, who was a captain in the UAE army Favourite read: Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter Favourite film: The Founder, about the establishment of McDonald's

AUSTRALIA SQUADS ODI squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa Twenty20 squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

TUESDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY Centre Court Starting at 2pm: Malin Cilic (CRO) v Benoit Paire (FRA) [8] Not before 4pm: Dan Evans (GBR) v Fabio Fogini (ITA) [4] Not before 7pm: Pablo Carreno Busta (SPA) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [2] Roberto Bautista Agut (SPA) [5] v Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Court One Starting at 2pm Prajnesh Gunneswaran (IND) v Dennis Novak (AUT) Joao Sousa (POR) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB) Not before 5pm: Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (GBR) [1] v Marin Cilic v Novak Djokovic (SRB) Nikoloz Basilashvili v Ricardas Berankis (LTU)

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

How to play the stock market recovery in 2021? If you are looking to build your long-term wealth in 2021 and beyond, the stock market is still the best place to do it as equities powered on despite the pandemic. Investing in individual stocks is not for everyone and most private investors should stick to mutual funds and ETFs, but there are some thrilling opportunities for those who understand the risks. Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank, says the 20 best-performing US and European stocks have delivered an average return year-to-date of 148 per cent, measured in local currency terms. Online marketplace Etsy was the best performer with a return of 330.6 per cent, followed by communications software company Sinch (315.4 per cent), online supermarket HelloFresh (232.8 per cent) and fuel cells specialist NEL (191.7 per cent). Mr Garnry says digital companies benefited from the lockdown, while green energy firms flew as efforts to combat climate change were ramped up, helped in part by the European Union’s green deal. Electric car company Tesla would be on the list if it had been part of the S&P 500 Index, but it only joined on December 21. “Tesla has become one of the most valuable companies in the world this year as demand for electric vehicles has grown dramatically,” Mr Garnry says. By contrast, the 20 worst-performing European stocks fell 54 per cent on average, with European banks hit by the economic fallout from the pandemic, while cruise liners and airline stocks suffered due to travel restrictions. As demand for energy fell, the oil and gas industry had a tough year, too. Mr Garnry says the biggest story this year was the “absolute crunch” in so-called value stocks, companies that trade at low valuations compared to their earnings and growth potential. He says they are “heavily tilted towards financials, miners, energy, utilities and industrials, which have all been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic”. “The last year saw these cheap stocks become cheaper and expensive stocks have become more expensive.” This has triggered excited talk about the “great value rotation” but Mr Garnry remains sceptical. “We need to see a breakout of interest rates combined with higher inflation before we join the crowd.” Always remember that past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Last year’s winners often turn out to be this year’s losers, and vice-versa.

Brolliology: A History of the Umbrella in Life and Literature

By Marion Rankine

Melville House

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

Countries offering golden visas UK

Innovator Founder Visa is aimed at those who can demonstrate relevant experience in business and sufficient investment funds to set up and scale up a new business in the UK. It offers permanent residence after three years. Germany

Investing or establishing a business in Germany offers you a residence permit, which eventually leads to citizenship. The investment must meet an economic need and you have to have lived in Germany for five years to become a citizen. Italy

The scheme is designed for foreign investors committed to making a significant contribution to the economy. Requires a minimum investment of €250,000 which can rise to €2 million. Switzerland

Residence Programme offers residence to applicants and their families through economic contributions. The applicant must agree to pay an annual lump sum in tax. Canada

Start-Up Visa Programme allows foreign entrepreneurs the opportunity to create a business in Canada and apply for permanent residence.

Signs%20of%20%20%20%20%20%20%20heat%20stroke %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EThe%20loss%20of%20sodium%20chloride%20in%20our%20sweat%20can%20lead%20to%20confusion%20and%20an%20altered%20mental%20status%20and%20slurred%20speech%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EBody%20temperature%20above%2039%C2%B0C%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EHot%2C%20dry%20and%20red%20or%20damp%20skin%20can%20indicate%20heatstroke%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EA%20faster%20pulse%20than%20usual%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EDizziness%2C%20nausea%20and%20headaches%20are%20also%20signs%20of%20overheating%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIn%20extreme%20cases%2C%20victims%20can%20lose%20consciousness%20and%20require%20immediate%20medical%20attention%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A