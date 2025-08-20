Israel starts call-up of 60,000 reservists for Gaza city offensive

The Israeli military said that about 60,000 reserve orders were issued on Wednesday, before a planned offensive against Hamas in Gaza city.

In addition, 20,000 reservists who have already been called up will receive a notice extending their current orders, the military said.

“The decision regarding the reserves was made after in-depth discussions on the extent of manpower required for the continuation of combat,” the military said.

The mobilisation comes after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz approved the military's plan to seize Gaza city.

It remains unclear when the operation will begin, but it could be a matter of days.

The planned offensive, announced earlier this month, has heightened international condemnation of Israel and fuelled fears of another mass displacement of Palestinians.

Human rights groups warn that the humanitarian crisis could worsen in Gaza, where most residents have been displaced, vast neighbourhoods lie in ruins and communities are facing the threat of famine.

Mediators and Hamas both said this week that the militant group had agreed to a ceasefire proposal, though similar announcements have been made in the past that did not lead to a halt in fighting.

The group said its main proposed amendment in the latest plan is for Israeli troops to withdraw more than 800 metres from residential areas in Gaza.

Israel has yet to formally respond to the ceasefire proposal put forward by Qatar and Egypt. However, it has demanded the release of all 50 hostages held in the Palestinian territory, contrary to the current plan for a phased release, and dimming hopes for a last-ditch truce.

Qatar on Tuesday urged Israel to accept a 60-day truce to avert a “humanitarian catastrophe” in the strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said he will oppose a deal that does not include the “complete defeat of Hamas”.

More than 62,000 people have been killed during Israel's 22-month offensive in Gaza, according to the enclave's Health Ministry.

The ministry said that at least 266 people, including 112 children, have died of malnutrition-related causes during the conflict.

