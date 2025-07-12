Palestinian man, apparently with US citizenship, 'beaten to death' by Israeli settlers

Israeli settlers beat a Palestinian man to death and injured 10 others in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the Wafa news agency reported.

Several social media users said Saif Al Din Musallat, 23, was a US citizen. The US State Department did not directly confirm if this was the case.

"We are aware of reports of the death of a US citizen in the West Bank," a department representative told The National. "Out of respect for the privacy of the family and loved ones during this difficult time, we have no further comment."

Spokesman for the Palestinian Health Ministry, Annas Abu El Ezz, told AFP that Mr Musallat "died after being severely beaten all over his body by settlers in the town of Sinjil", about 15km north-east of Ramallah.

Wafa said 10 Palestinians were wounded in the attack.

The Washington Post interviewed relatives of Mr Musallat in Florida who confirmed that he had been killed in the incident.

The Florida Palestine Network mourned his loss.

"The young man was injured and remained so for four hours. The army prevented us from reaching him and did not allow us to take him away," Abdul Samad Abdul Aziz, from the nearby village of Al Mazraa Al Sharqiya told AFP.

"When we finally managed to reach him, he was taking his last breath."

The Israeli military said clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israelis after rocks were thrown at Israeli civilians near Sinjil, lightly injuring two.

It said the ensuing "violent confrontation ... included vandalism of Palestinian property, arson, physical clashes, and rock hurling".

“We are aware of reports regarding a Palestinian civilian killed and a number of injured Palestinians as a result of the confrontation,” the military said.

Violence between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank has risen in recent years, with settler attacks becoming more frequent after the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.

Israeli killings of US citizens in the West Bank include those of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, Palestinian American teenager Omar Mohammad Rabea and Turkish American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi.

