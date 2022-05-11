Shireen Abu Akleh: Palestinian journalist shot dead in Israeli army West Bank raid

A veteran Palestinian journalist was shot and killed on Wednesday while covering an Israeli raid in the West Bank town of Jenin, the Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed.

Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, was a prominent reporter for Al Jazeera’s Arabic language channel. The ministry said she was shot and died soon afterwards.

Palestinian and Qatari officials, as well as Al Jazeera, blamed Israel.

A producer for Al Jazeera, Ali Al Samoudi, was wounded in the same incident but is in a stable condition.

Videos circulating online show Abu Akleh with blood streaming from her head after being shot. People can be seen scrambling to carry her to a car. She was declared dead by doctors at a hospital.

In the footage, Abu Akleh can be seen wearing a blue flak jacket clearly marked with the word “PRESS.”

Journalists with the body of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, at a hospital in Jenin, occupied West Bank. AFP

The Israeli military said its forces came under attack from heavy gunfire and explosives while operating in Jenin, and fired back. The military said it is “investigating the event and looking into the possibility that the journalists were hit by the Palestinian gunmen”.

However, the Israeli military denied deliberately attacking the press.

"The [army] of course does not aim at journalists," a military official told AFP.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that based on the information they had already gathered, “there is a considerable chance that armed Palestinians, who fired wildly, were the ones who brought about the journalist’s unfortunate death.”

Israeli officials said there was video footage of Palestinian gunmen boasting that they had killed a soldier, but that no Israelis were wounded in the incident, indicating they shot a journalist.

However, Al Samoudi rejected the account of events and the military’s suggestion that the journalists were shot by militants was a “complete lie”, according to the Associated Press.

He said they were among a group of seven reporters who went to cover the raid early on Wednesday. All were wearing protective gear that clearly marked them as reporters and they passed by Israeli troops so the soldiers would see them and know that they were there, he said.

Al Samoudi said the first shot missed them, then a second struck him and a third killed Abu Akleh. He said there were no militants or other civilians in the area — only the reporters and the army.

Mourners, including journalists, carry the body and flak jacket of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh. Reuters

Shaza Hanaysheh, a reporter with a Palestinian news website who was also among the reporters, gave a similar account in an interview with Al Jazeera, saying there were no clashes or shooting in the immediate area.

She said that when the shots rang out she and Abu Akleh ran toward a tree to take shelter.

“I reached the tree before Shireen. She fell to the ground,” Hanaysheh said. “The soldiers did not stop shooting even after she fell. Every time I extended my hand to pull Shireen, the soldiers fired at us.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said he held Israeli forces fully responsible for the reporter’s death.

The Palestinian Authority called Abu Akleh's killing an "execution", and part of an Israeli effort to obscure the "truth" about its occupation of the West Bank.

Qatar's Assistant Foreign Minister Lolwah Al Khater said that Abu Akleh was "shot in the face" while wearing a press flak jacket, in an act she condemned as "state-sponsored Israeli terrorism".

Qatar-based Al Jazeera also criticised Israel for Abu Akleh’s death.

“We call on the international community to condemn and hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for deliberately targeting and killing our colleague, Shireen Abu Akleh,” Al Jazeera said.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said the Israeli government had offered to work on a joint investigation with the Palestinian Authority into Abu Akleh’s death.

“We have offered the Palestinians a joint pathological investigation,” Mr Lapid tweeted. "Journalists must be protected in conflict zones and we all have a responsibility to get to the truth."

A short time later, however, Mr Bennett said that the Palestinian Authority had rejected the offer of a joint post-mortem examination.

Abu Akleh was born in Jerusalem and began working for Al Jazeera in 1997. She regularly reported on-camera from across the Palestinian territories.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 war and the Palestinians want the territory to form the main part of their intended future state.

About three million Palestinians live in the territory under Israeli military rule. Israel has built more than 130 illegal settlements across the West Bank that are home to nearly 500,000 Jewish settlers, who have full Israeli citizenship.

The Israeli army has stepped up operations in Jenin, a historic flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Several of the assailants blamed for deadly attacks on Israelis in recent weeks were from the area.

Thirty Palestinians and three Israeli-Arabs have died during the same period, an AFP tally shows, among them perpetrators of attacks and those killed by Israeli security forces in West Bank operations.