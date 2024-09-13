Body of US-Turkish activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi killed by Israeli fire arrives in Turkey

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/10/israel-gaza-war-live-al-mawasi/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The body of US-Turkish activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was shot dead by Israeli troops at a protest in the occupied <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/11/a-child-killed-every-two-days-since-october-7-in-occupied-west-bank/" target="_blank">West Bank</a>, arrived in Turkey on Friday for burial. An imam led a prayer over a coffin draped in a Turkish flag at Istanbul airport, before it was placed in a police van. Ms Eygi's body is expected to be buried on Saturday in the district of Didim, on the Aegean coast. The body was received in an official ceremony in Istanbul after being flown from Tel Aviv to Azerbaijan's capital Baku. Direct flights between Israel and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/turkey/" target="_blank">Turkey</a> were halted as diplomatic relations deteriorated after the October 7 attacks by Hamas and the start of the war in Gaza. Ms Eygi, 26, was shot last week while attending a protest against the Israeli occupation of the West Bank. An <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/12/body-of-us-turkish-activist-shot-by-israel-to-arrive-in-turkey-on-friday/" target="_blank">autopsy report</a> seen by <i>The National</i> showed the cause of her death was brain swelling and haemorrhaging caused by a bullet wound to the head. The Israeli army said it was “highly likely” she was hit by gunfire from its forces. Pro-Palestine campaigners published invitations for the public to attend the funeral on Saturday. The activist lived in the US city of Seattle and recently graduated from the University of Washington, but her relatives live in Turkey. She was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/10/israeli-army-says-it-unintentionally-shot-dead-us-turkish-activist/" target="_blank">killed</a> last Friday while volunteering with a pro-Palestine solidarity group in the village of Beita, near Nablus. On Wednesday night, Ms Eygi’s parents said US President Joe Biden held “complicity in the Israeli military's agenda”. They demanded he speak to the family after they asked for an independent <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/06/us-turkish-citizen-killed-by-israeli-gunfire-in-west-bank/" target="_blank">investigation </a>to be launched into her death. “Aysenur was an international observer who stood in witness,” they said. “Despite this, President Biden is still calling her killing an accident based only on the Israeli military's story. This is not only insensitive and false, it is complicity in the Israeli military's agenda to take Palestinian land and whitewash the killing of an American.” Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Biden called for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/11/florida-politician-calls-us-activist-killed-by-israel-a-muslim-terrorist/" target="_blank">accountability</a> from Israel and requested assurances that similar incidents would not happen again. “Let us be clear, an American citizen was killed by a foreign military in a targeted attack,” the family said. “The appropriate action is for President Biden and Vice President [Kamala] Harris to speak with the family directly, and order an independent, transparent investigation into the killing of Aysenur, a volunteer for peace.” The US State Department previously said it was not conducting an independent investigation.