Florida politician calls US activist killed by Israel a 'Muslim terrorist'

A Florida politician is facing backlash after he called a US citizen who was killed by the Israeli military during a protest in the occupied West Bank "a Muslim terrorist", and encouraged Israeli troops to shoot on sight. Randy Fine, a Republican member of the Florida House of Representatives, wrote on X that Aysenur Eygi, who also held Turkish citizenship, had been shot after throwing rocks. "Throw rocks, get shot. One less #MuslimTerrorist. #FireAway," Mr Fine posted. Ms Eygi, 26, was killed on Friday during a protest in the village of Beita near Nablus in the occupied West Bank while volunteering with the International Solidarity Movement. There are no accounts she had been throwing rocks. "An activist and volunteer, Aysenur was peacefully standing for justice as an international observer and witness to Palestinian suffering," her partner Hamid Ali wrote in a statement released on social media. On Tuesday, the Israeli army said it was "highly likely" Ms Eygi had been "unintentionally" shot by an Israeli soldier. President Joe Biden said he was "outraged and deeply saddened" by her killing and that Israel had said a "preliminary investigation has indicated that it was the result of a tragic error resulting from an unnecessary escalation". Mr Fine has posted a series of messages criticising Muslims and Palestinians. A Muslim group in Florida called for the legislature to censure him.