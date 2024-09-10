Israeli army says it 'unintentionally' shot dead US-Turkish activist

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest news on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/21/live-israel-gaza-war-ceasefire/"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> A <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/09/body-of-us-turkish-citizen-shot-in-west-bank-to-be-returned-to-turkey-for-burial/" target="_blank">US-Turkish citizen shot dead</a> in the occupied West Bank last week was probably killed by Israeli army gunfire, military chiefs said in a statement on Tuesday announcing the results of an initial inquiry. Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, 26, was killed in the village of Beita, south of Nablus, on Friday while attending a protest against Israeli operations in the area, such as building settlements considered illegal under international law. “The inquiry found that it is highly likely that she was hit indirectly and unintentionally by IDF fire which was not aimed at her but aimed at the key instigator of the riot,” an Israeli military statement read. Ms Eygi's family has <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/06/us-turkish-citizen-killed-by-israeli-gunfire-in-west-bank/" target="_blank">demanded an independent US investigation</a> into her killing, but Washington has said it will not be carrying out its own inquiry. “We are working closely to ascertain the facts, but there is not a State Department-led investigation that is going on,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said. A recent graduate of Washington University, Ms Eygi had been volunteering with the pro-Palestinian International Solidarity Movement (ISM) in the West Bank at the time of her death. The Israeli army said the shooting took place “during a violent riot in which dozens of Palestinian suspects burnt tyres and hurled rocks towards security forces”. In a statement, the ISM refuted claims that its volunteers had thrown rocks. “Aysenur was more than 200 metres away from where the Israeli soldiers were, and there were no confrontations there at all in the minutes before she was shot,” it said. The army said Israel has sent a request to carry out an autopsy. It is unclear if this request will be granted before her body is returned to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/turkey/" target="_blank">Turkey</a>, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/09/body-of-us-turkish-citizen-shot-in-west-bank-to-be-returned-to-turkey-for-burial/" target="_blank">where she will be buried</a> in the Aydin district on the country’s Aegean coast. Turkish officials are still working on repatriating the body of Ms Eygi, who has relatives in Turkey but had been living in Seattle. The incident is likely to further strain the already tense relationship between Israel and Ankara. Turkey’s Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc told state media that his government would pursue Israel in international courts over Ms Eygi's killing. “As Turkey, we will of course follow up on her rights and we will defend her rights to the end, in the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice, and through our own legal work,” the minister told the TRT news channel. The parents of Rachel Corrie, another American activist killed by the Israeli army in 2003, called on the US to hold the Israeli government accountable for Ms Eygi's killing. “In the cases of other Americans killed by the Israeli military, including in our daughter Rachel's case, the US government has been unable, or unwilling, to hold those responsible to account," the parents said. "We need to do better this time.” Memorial services are being held for Ms Eygi in the US and the occupied West Bank. Friends and fellow activists circulated a poster for a memorial in Seattle taking place on Wednesday, while local authorities in Beitna village have planned a vigil for the same day. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Israel has “serious issues” to be dealt with over Ms Eygi's death. At a press conference in the UK with Britain’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy, he said initial investigations had confirmed her killing was “unprovoked and unjustified”. “No one should be shot and killed for attending a protest,” he said. "In my judgment, Israeli security forces need to make some fundamental changes in the way they operate in the West Bank, including changes in their rules of engagement. We have seen excessive force by Israeli security forces against Palestinians. It is not acceptable."