Palestinians and international activists hold photos of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi in the West Bank city of Nablus. EPA
Palestinians and international activists hold photos of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi in the West Bank city of Nablus. EPA

News

MENA

Body of US-Turkish citizen shot in West Bank to be returned to Turkey for burial

Symbolic funeral held for Aysenur Eygi in Palestinian city of Nablus before her body is transported to Turkey

Lizzie Porter
Istanbul

September 09, 2024