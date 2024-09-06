US-Turkish citizen killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Israeli forces shot and killed a US-Turkish citizen in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Ankara said as it accused the Israeli government of “murder”.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry and the US State Department both confirmed the death of Aysenur Egzi Eygi. She was 26, according to an image of her passport posted on social media.

The Foreign Ministry said Ms Eygi “was killed by occupying Israeli soldiers”, and described the death as “murder”.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The State Department meanwhile said it was “aware of the tragic death of an American citizen, Aysenur Eygi, today in the West Bank.”

“We are urgently gathering more information about the circumstances of her death, and will have more to say as we learn more,” a spokesperson told The National.

Palestinian news agency Wafa said she had been shot while participating in the weekly protest against settlement expansion in Beita, a village south of Nablus in the north of the West bank.

She was taken to a hospital Nablus, where she was pronounced dead, an official told the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Violence erupted when Israeli troops used force to suppress the protest, which involved firing live ammunition, stun grenades and tear gas at demonstrators, sources told Wafa.

The activist was involved with the Faz'a campaign, which works to support and protect Palestinian farmers from the Israeli military and settler. An 18-year-old Palestinian was injured in the violence.

According to the US State Department three Americans have been killed in the West Bank since October 7.

Turkey has not ended diplomatic ties with Israel since October 7, but relations have nosedived and officials have exchanged bitter criticisms. Turkey has cut off trade with Israel and applied to join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel in the International Court of Justice.

In May 2022, Israeli forces shot and killed Shireen Abu Akleh, a veteran Palestinian-American journalist, who was covering a military raid in Jenin. She was clearly identified as “press” at the time of her death.

The incident sparked global condemnation. Israel initially denied responsibility and blamed Palestinian gunmen operating in the area, only to later concede there was a “high possibility” one of its soldiers accidentally shot Abu Akleh

The US State Department condemned the killing but ultimately said it had no reason to believe her killing was intentional.

“Both the findings from the IDF as well as the findings we discussed last summer from the US Security Co-ordinator continue to indicate that there was not an intentionality to this very tragic, tragic incident,” State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said on the one year anniversary of her death.

