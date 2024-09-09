Demonstrators march in Amman on Sunday in support of the Allenby Bridge attacker. Reuters
Demonstrators march in Amman on Sunday in support of the Allenby Bridge attacker. Reuters

News

MENA

Israel takes two Jordanians into custody after Allenby Bridge attack

Fatal shooting of three Israelis at border puts Jordan's peace treaty with Israel at risk

Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Amman

September 09, 2024