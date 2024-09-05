Sheikh Azzam Al Tamimi, head of the Jerusalem Religious Affairs Department, speaks at his office in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound. Reuters
Jewish extremists' moves will 'lead Israel to ruin', top Al Aqsa official says

The Jordan-appointed custodian says Israel is playing a dangerous game by challenging the mosque's status

Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Jerusalem

September 05, 2024