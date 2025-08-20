Hamas seeks Israeli pullback of 800 metres from homes in Gaza truce deal

Hamas said on Wednesday that its main proposed amendment to the latest draft of a ceasefire agreement is for Israeli forces to withdraw more than 800 metres from residential areas in Gaza.

The announcement followed Israel’s demand for the release of all 50 hostages held in the Palestinian territory, contradicting the current proposal for a phased release and dimming hopes for a last-ditch truce.

Israel has yet to formally respond to the ceasefire proposal put forward by Qatar and Egypt, which Hamas has agreed to.

A senior official in the Palestinian militant group told The National Hamas thinks Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “will not agree” to the new draft.

He said the previous terms “proposed withdrawals to a depth less than what the movement demanded, but Hamas insisted on Israeli withdrawal of more than 800 metres from residential areas”.

The official confirmed that Hamas has also accepted that it won't govern Gaza, but insisted that the Palestinian Authority cannot rule the Strip alone.

“Hamas does not object to Gaza being administered by a body of local professionals, and governing the Strip is not a priority for Hamas. But the Palestinian Authority has not engaged positively, and if it seeks to rule Gaza alone, that will not succeed,” he said.

Qatar on Tuesday urged Israel to accept a 60-day truce to avert a “humanitarian catastrophe” in the strip. Hamas accepted the proposal, which would provide for the initial release of 10 hostages.

Local media reports say Israel will give a formal response by Friday.

“What Netanyahu is doing in Gaza is an attempt to humiliate Hamas, to break the movement, and to force it to accept his terms,” said the official, adding that 70 per cent of Gaza is now under Israeli occupation.

Comprehensive agreement

Qatar said the proposal that Hamas has agreed to is “almost identical” to an earlier plan put forward by US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Israel had previously agreed to the outline of the Witkoff plan, but withdrew negotiators from Qatar last month and blamed Hamas for the failure to reach a deal. Since then, it has approved plans for a new offensive to seize Gaza city, forcing renewed efforts to stop the war.

On Wednesday, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz approved the Gaza city occupation plan.

A Palestinian boy plays football as smoke rises following an Israeli strike in Gaza. Reuters

“We received the response, as we said, from Hamas. It was a very positive response,” Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said on Tuesday. “However, we are still, of course, awaiting the Israeli side's response to this proposal.”

He added that while there was no time frame for a response, Israel was looking into the matter and “we hope for a quick and positive response”.

The proposal includes a path to a comprehensive agreement to end the war, Mr Al Ansari said.

According to sources close to the negotiations, Hamas has agreed to lay down and store its weapons under international supervision. It has also agreed to the deployment of an Arab force in Gaza under UN supervision to maintain security.

The sources said Hamas told Qatari and Egyptian mediators that it has dropped its condition for a written US guarantee on negotiations with Israel over a complete withdrawal from Gaza, and for the ceasefire to continue until such an agreement is reached.

Of the 251 hostages taken during the Hamas-led attacks on Israel that sparked the war, 50 are still in Gaza.

Hamas and other factions killed 1,200 Israelis in the assault on October 7, 2023, according to Israeli authorities. Since then, Israel has killed more than 62,000 Palestinians in its war on Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the enclave's health authorities.

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

Profile Company name: Marefa Digital Based: Dubai Multi Commodities Centre Number of employees: seven Sector: e-learning Funding stage: Pre-seed funding of Dh1.5m in 2017 and an initial seed round of Dh2m in 2019 Investors: Friends and family

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Gully Boy Director: Zoya Akhtar

Producer: Excel Entertainment & Tiger Baby

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi​​​​​​​

Rating: 4/5 stars

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

Company profile Company name: Suraasa Started: 2018 Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker Based: India, UAE and the UK Industry: EdTech Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.