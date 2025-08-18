Former Israeli army intelligence chief Aharon Haliva said killing 50 Palestinians for every Israeli is “necessary” to send a message to future generations, according to local media.

In a series of chilling leaked recordings, the commander, who resigned last year in the wake of the October 7 Hamas attacks, suggested that killing thousands of Palestinians is legitimate, including children.

“For everything that happened on October 7, for every person who was killed on October 7, 50 Palestinians must die,” he said in the recordings aired by Channel 12 and later published by other outlets.

“I’m not speaking out of revenge; I’m speaking out of a message to future generations,” he added. “They need a Nakba every now and then to feel the price.”

“It doesn’t matter now if they are children,” he admitted.

Hamas killed 1,200 Israelis in the October 7 attacks, according to Israeli authorities. Since then, Israel has killed more than 61,000 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli army, under orders from the extremist-led government of Benjamin Netanyahu, has been starving Gaza’s population of more than two million since the attacks. Large parts of the besieged coastal enclave have been destroyed.

No agreement

Gaza has been under a strict Israeli blockade for nearly two decades, with Israel controlling its imports and exports and imposing humiliating restrictions on movement.

The recordings, whose exact timing is unclear, are the latest in a series of public Israeli calls for killing Palestinians through war and famine. One official previously suggested striking Gaza with nuclear weapons.

Displaced Palestinians make their way towards the site of a humanitarian aid airdrop in Gaza.. AFP

Mr Haliva, in an apparent confirmation, told Channel 12 the comments were made in a “closed forum,” adding, “I can only regret that.”

Human rights organisations and arab and western officials have for months accused Israel of committing war crimes and demanded investigations into its acts of “ethnic cleansing” and “genocidal war.”

In other parts of the recordings, the former intelligence chief warned that the October 7 attacks could happen again and claimed the Israeli government would prefer Hamas to take over not only Gaza, but also the occupied West Bank.

“Why? Because if the entire Palestinian arena is destabilised and crazy, it is impossible to negotiate with,” he said. “Then there will be no agreement on a Palestinian state or for peace.”

Results %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3EElite%20men%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E1.%20Amare%20Hailemichael%20Samson%20(ERI)%202%3A07%3A10%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Leornard%20Barsoton%20(KEN)%202%3A09%3A37%0D%3Cbr%3E3.%20Ilham%20Ozbilan%20(TUR)%202%3A10%3A16%0D%3Cbr%3E4.%20Gideon%20Chepkonga%20(KEN)%202%3A11%3A17%0D%3Cbr%3E5.%20Isaac%20Timoi%20(KEN)%202%3A11%3A34%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EElite%20women%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E1.%20Brigid%20Kosgei%20(KEN)%202%3A19%3A15%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Hawi%20Feysa%20Gejia%20(ETH)%202%3A24%3A03%0D%3Cbr%3E3.%20Sintayehu%20Dessi%20(ETH)%202%3A25%3A36%0D%3Cbr%3E4.%20Aurelia%20Kiptui%20(KEN)%202%3A28%3A59%0D%3Cbr%3E5.%20Emily%20Kipchumba%20(KEN)%202%3A29%3A52%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEjari%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYazeed%20Al%20Shamsi%2C%20Fahad%20Albedah%2C%20Mohammed%20Alkhelewy%20and%20Khalid%20Almunif%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPropTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%241%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESanabil%20500%20Mena%2C%20Hambro%20Perks'%20Oryx%20Fund%20and%20angel%20investors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs: 2019 Infiniti QX50 Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)

Engine: 2.0L, turbocharged, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 268hp @ 5,600rpm

Torque: 380Nm @ 4,400rpm

Fuel economy: 6.7L / 100km (estimate)

Yahya Al Ghassani's bio Date of birth: April 18, 1998 Playing position: Winger Clubs: 2015-2017 – Al Ahli Dubai; March-June 2018 – Paris FC; August – Al Wahda