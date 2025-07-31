Arab nations back 2002 peace proposal at UN two-state solution conference

Arab League states issued a unified call backing a peace initiative proposed in 2002 at this week's UN conference on a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France.

The Arab Peace Initiative offers full normalisation of ties between Israel and the Arab world in exchange for a complete withdrawal from territories occupied since 1967, a just solution for Palestinian refugees under UN General Assembly Resolution 194, and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. Israel has long rejected the proposal.

“What we’re seeing today in Gaza, the withdrawal of stability and security in the region, is indeed the outcome of the ongoing occupation,” Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit said in a statement delivered to the conference by a spokesperson. “This is the price being paid by Palestinians, a price paid in blood.”

He added that the Arab League remains committed to the peace initiative proposed by Saudi Arabia and adopted at its summit in Beirut 23 years ago.

“This vision hasn’t, however, been reciprocated,” Mr Aboul Gheit said. “Rather, it has been countered by arrogance and nationalism based on religious sectarian views that will lead the region to an unknown future.”

Arab and Muslim countries at the UN conference in New York also joined a growing chorus of states calling on Hamas to disarm and relinquish control in Gaza, signalling rising frustration with the group.

“In the context of ending the war in Gaza, Hamas must end its rule … and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, with international engagement and support, in line with the objective of a sovereign and independent Palestinian state,” read a joint declaration.

Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Ali Al Yahya said that extending the PA's authority over all Palestinian territory was “a fundamental step in building an independent Palestinian state”.

Khalifa Al Marar, UAE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, called for international efforts to stop the war in Gaza and the adoption of a “clear, binding and irreversible road map” to establish an independent, sovereign Palestinian state.

“Every day that passes without a solution deepens the wounds and distances the chances of peace,” he warned.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa appealed for the UN conference to be “a turning point in which positions and declarations are translated into immediate and unprecedented practical steps to stop the genocide and end the Israeli occupation”.

“The world must act to stop the aggression, starvation and displacement, and send a clear message: Enough disregard for the life and dignity of Palestinians – Palestinians are human beings,” he said.

Abdoulkader Houssein Omar, Djibouti's Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, said any lasting settlement of the Arab-Israeli conflict “cannot forgo” the foundation laid by the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, which he described as a “constructive, balanced framework” and an “unavoidable model” for a just and comprehensive solution consistent with international law.

The UN conference aimed to resurrect long-stalled peace efforts and pave the way towards an independent Palestinian state. Foreign ministers from 15 nations, including Canada, Australia and New Zealand, issued a joint declaration on Tuesday expressing their willingness to recognise a Palestinian state and their commitment to a two-state solution.

Out of 193 member states of the UN, 143 already recognise the State of Palestine, which has observer status at the world body.

The Specs: The Specs: Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 444bhp Torque: 600Nm Price: AED 356,580 incl VAT On sale: now.

If you go Where to stay : Courtyard by Marriott Titusville Kennedy Space Centre has unparalleled views of the Indian River. Alligators can be spotted from hotel room balconies, as can several rocket launch sites. The hotel also boasts cool space-themed decor.



When to go : Florida is best experienced during the winter months, from November to May, before the humidity kicks in.



How to get there : Emirates currently flies from Dubai to Orlando five times a week.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Brahmastra%3A%20Part%20One%20-%20Shiva %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAyan%20Mukerji%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERanbir%20Kapoor%2C%20Alia%20Bhatt%20and%20Amitabh%20Bachchan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

What is type-1 diabetes Type 1 diabetes is a genetic and unavoidable condition, rather than the lifestyle-related type 2 diabetes. It occurs mostly in people under 40 and a result of the pancreas failing to produce enough insulin to regulate blood sugars. Too much or too little blood sugar can result in an attack where sufferers lose consciousness in serious cases. Being overweight or obese increases the chances of developing the more common type 2 diabetes.

Mobile phone packages comparison