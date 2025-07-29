Arab and Muslim nations back French-Saudi plan urging Hamas to disarm and cede Gaza control

Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey and Indonesia joined a growing chorus of states on Tuesday calling on Hamas to relinquish control and disarm in Gaza, supporting a UN-backed effort to halt the devastating conflict and revive stalled peace talks.

Seventeen countries, alongside the European Union and Arab League, endorsed a seven-page declaration agreed to at the high-level UN conference aimed at advancing a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

The text echoed the key demand of Israel and western powers while also emphasising the need for tangible steps towards Palestinian statehood.

“In the context of ending the war in Gaza, Hamas must end its rule in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, with international engagement and support, in line with the objective of a sovereign and independent Palestinian State,” read the declaration.

It also called for the possible deployment of foreign and UN forces to help stabilise Gaza in a post-conflict phase.

The move signals rising Arab frustration with Hamas, whose grip on the enclave has been under international scrutiny following almost two years of fighting and a worsening humanitarian crisis.

Speaking at the UN, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy told reporters that the UK is on a “pathway” to recognise the state of Palestine by September, ahead of the high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly.

“We have always believed there is no better vision for the region than two states,” Mr Lammy said, outlining Britain’s push to “affect the situation on the ground” in the coming weeks.

“We have seen the most horrific scenes. The global community is deeply offended by children being shot and killed as they reach out for aid."

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, UAE Minister of State, welcomed Britain’s announcement, telling member states that the move offers momentum to end what he described as “a tragic chapter in the history of the Middle East".

“To avoid the continuation of the conflict and the occurrence of confrontations and violence, a political horizon must be created by adopting a clear, binding and irreversible road map for the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state,” he said.

Such a state, he added, must exist “living in peace and security side by side with the State of Israel”, and require the full commitment of all concerned parties.

“Every day that passes without a solution, deepens the wounds and distances the chances of peace,” he said. “Today, the path ahead is clear, especially with the steps and commitments expressed by the international community.”

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

Cultural fiesta What: The Al Burda Festival

When: November 14 (from 10am)

Where: Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi

The Al Burda Festival is a celebration of Islamic art and culture, featuring talks, performances and exhibitions. Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, this one-day event opens with a session on the future of Islamic art. With this in mind, it is followed by a number of workshops and “masterclass” sessions in everything from calligraphy and typography to geometry and the origins of Islamic design. There will also be discussions on subjects including ‘Who is the Audience for Islamic Art?’ and ‘New Markets for Islamic Design.’ A live performance from Kuwaiti guitarist Yousif Yaseen should be one of the highlights of the day.

