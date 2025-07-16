Twenty people killed in Gaza 'crowd crush', says US and Israel-backed aid group

A US and Israel-backed aid group said that 20 people were killed on Wednesday morning at an aid distribution centre in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

“Our current understanding is that 19 of the victims were trampled and one was stabbed amid a chaotic and dangerous surge, driven by agitators in the crowd,” the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation said.

The group said that it had “credible reason to believe that elements within the crowd – armed and affiliated with Hamas – deliberately fomented the unrest”.

Several people were identified as having guns in the crowd, one of which was confiscated, the group said.

An American worker was also threatened with a firearm by a member of the crowd during the incident, the group added.

The GHF has been mired in controversy since its inception for numerous incidents in which hundreds of Palestinians have been killed. US contractors working with the aid group and the Israeli army have been accused of firing at hungry Palestinian gathering to receive aid supplies at the centres.

Israeli soldiers and officials allege they were given orders to deliberately shoot Palestinians near the GHF sites, according to a report published by Israeli newspaper Haaretz last month.

The group has repeatedly denied incidents have occurred at its sites and has accused the UN of spreading misinformation, an accusation the UN denies.

The UN rights office said on Tuesday it had recorded at least 875 killings in the past six weeks at aid points in Gaza run by the GHF and convoys run by other relief groups, including the UN.

The majority of those killed – 674 – were in the vicinity of GHF sites, while the remaining 201 were killed on the routes of other aid convoys, the rights office said.

The GHF uses private US security and logistics companies to get supplies into Gaza, largely bypassing a UN-led system that Israel alleges has let Hamas militants loot aid shipments intended for civilians. Hamas denies the allegation.

The UN has called the GHF aid model “inherently unsafe” and a violation of humanitarian impartiality standards.

The GHF said on Tuesday it had delivered more than 75 million meals to Palestinians since the end of May, and that other humanitarian groups had “nearly all of their aid looted” by Hamas or criminal gangs.

The UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs has previously cited instances of violent pillaging of aid, and the UN World Food Programme said last week that most lorries carrying food assistance into Gaza had been intercepted by “hungry civilian communities”.

The EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday that Israel needs to take more concrete steps to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza and fully implement the agreement it made with the EU last week.

“Israel needs to take more concrete steps to improve the humanitarian situation on the ground. The European Union will keep a close watch,” Ms Kallas said after meeting EU foreign ministers in Brussels.