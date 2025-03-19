Lammy backtracks on claim Israel broke international law in Gaza

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/01/07/live-israel-gaza-un-aid/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> David Lammy, the UK Foreign Secretary, has been forced to backtrack on assertions that Israel was breaking international law in the wake of its resumptions of hostilities in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a>. The first statement from a UK government minister that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a> was in breach of its obligations was hailed earlier in the week but after a Downing St intervention, Mr Lammy is now correcting himself to renewed criticism. His robust stance in the House of Commons included a reiteration of his point. “I did say in my contribution that it is in breach of international humanitarian law.” Mr Lammy took to X on Tuesday to reverse the claim Israel’s blockage of aid flows to Gaza for more than two weeks is in breach of international law. The UK government position remains there is a “clear risk” of Israel breaking the law. “Ultimately of course these are matters for the courts to determine but it’s difficult to see how denying humanitarian assistance to a civilian population can be compatible with international humanitarian law,” Mr Lammy said. Advocates of the UK taking a much stronger stance were outraged by the reversal and questioned if the foreign secretary was being disempowered in public. “It undermines the government’s claims that it respects international law and exposes a clear chasm between the Prime Minister and his Foreign Secretary,” said Chris Doyle, a campaigner who runs the Council for Arab-British Understanding. Mr Lammy also warned that “a return to full-scale fighting is in no one’s interest”. “We continue to condemn Hamas of course and believe in Israel’s right to security, but all parties must re-engage with negotiations to get the remaining hostages out, we do need to continue to surge aid into Gaza and a secure and permanent end to this conflict is the only way out,” he said. A UN Security Council meeting on Gaza on Tuesday night saw urgent appeals to lift the renewed Israeli blockade. Tom Fletcher, the UN Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said the ceasefire process was working, returning hostages and allowing the delivery of humanitarian aid. He appealed for intervention to stop the situation going into reverse. “What does it say about our values that we can't stop a 21st century atrocity happening before our eyes, and not just happening but being cheered on before our eyes,” he asked on the BBC on Wednesday. “I'm saying: get this blockade lifted so we can save survivors and get a cease fire back in place so we get hostages home to their families and avoid thousands more deaths.” James Kariuki, the UK deputy permanent representative at the UN, also spoke at the meeting and said the new restrictions on aid “risks violating” international law. “This conflict cannot be resolved through military means,” he said. “We want to see the ceasefire re-established as soon as possible.”