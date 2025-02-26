UN humanitarian chief on tackling global need and rebuilding Gaza and Syria

With more than 300 million people globally in urgent need of assistance, the United Nations Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is struggling to meet growing demand and operating under severe financial constraints, the UN’s humanitarian chief has said.
In an interview with The National’s Editor-in-Chief Mina Al-Oraibi, the UN’s Undersecretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Tom Fletcher emphasised the importance of making humanitarian operations more efficient by cutting bureaucracy and diversifying funding sources beyond traditional donors.
As he completed his first 100 days in office, a period marked by escalating conflicts in the Middle East, Mr Fletcher said he had visited Gaza, Syria and Sudan, and described Gaza as “worse than anything” he had ever seen.
He highlighted the success of aid operations since the Gaza ceasefire took effect, which have managed to get 20,000 aid lorries into the enclave.
Turning to Syria, Mr Fletcher urged the international community to engage in reconstruction efforts as the country emerges from years of civil war and sanctions.
He also praised the UAE’s growing leadership in humanitarian aid, noting its significant role not just in funding, but also in bringing innovation and problem-solving to the sector.
