Ceasefire in Gaza but regional tensions with Israel still simmer

A Gaza ceasefire offers no assurance that Israel will stop its strikes in Lebanon or across the region, Lebanese political experts and Hezbollah officials have told The National, adding that future escalation depends on US or Israeli interests and shifting goals.

Israel’s military said on Friday that it was now observing the ceasefire agreement in Gaza. This came into effect at 12pm local time, the military said.

After US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday night that Israel and Hamas had accepted the first phase of a ceasefire, questions emerged over what the deal means for a region that has been mired in turmoil since October 7th, 2023.

In Lebanon, Israel has continued to strike what it says are Hezbollah targets despite a ceasefire being reached almost a year ago. Syria has continued to see repeated Israeli attacks despite the fall of the Assad regime late last year, while Iran fought a 12-day war with Israel in June.

For analyst Joseph Daher, the Gaza ceasefire will not necessarily mean regional stability, which he says depends on how the interests of Mr Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remain unpredictable and could change.

“For now, there’s a wait-and-see posture depending on what is negotiated in the next phases,” said Mr Daher.

He expects a sustained push for Hezbollah to disarm. This could intensify if maximum pressure is applied on Hamas to surrender its weapons in the next phases of the Gaza ceasefire, which both parties have yet to agree on, said Mr Daher.

“The greater the pressure on Hamas, the more likely Hezbollah will also be pushed to surrender its weapons. The message will be: 'the Palestinian-led resistance front no longer exists, there is no reason to keep your weapons',” he added.

Israel and the US have exerted unprecedented pressure on the Lebanese government to carry out the push to disarm Hezbollah, or otherwise risk violent reprisals or losing potential aid from Washington.

Referring to the pace of the disarmament push, a former senior Lebanese official told The National that they “don't see there’s a satisfaction with what’s happening”, from an international and regional perspective.

Hezbollah has strongly resisted the push to lay down its weapons, particularly when Israeli troops continue to occupy south Lebanon and bomb the country almost daily.

With the “Axis of Resistance” − a network of Iran-backed armed groups that includes Hamas and Hezbollah − significantly degraded over the past two years of war, the question remains on whether Israel will stop here or seize the moment to push further.

Mr Daher said there are strong indications that a hardline stance could be taken to push Hamas to disarm, something the group has not explicitly committed to in the negotiations.

“This will depend on Mr Trump’s calculations,” Mr Daher said. “But he also has his own personal, political and strategic interests which sometimes contradict each other; it’s impossible to know what will happen,” he added.

A Houthi-made mock drone is on display in front of a banner depicting portraits of late Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, in Yemen. EPA

Conflict with no end

Hezbollah itself does not view the Gaza ceasefire as the end of the regional conflict.

Youssef Al Zein, the head of Hezbollah’s media relations, told The National there is a “broader Israeli project” that is “gradually expanding across the region and driven by aggressive intentions towards Lebanon and Syria”.

Since the fall of the Assad regime, Israel has seized swathes of land in southern Syria, launched waves of air strikes across the country and destroyed much of the Syrian army’s heavy weaponry, all while the new government in Damascus has repeatedly said it is not seeking direct confrontation.

Mr Al Zein said Hezbollah expects the conflict will remain open, though the intensity may vary, arguing that Mr Netanyahu needs war to evade domestic issues.

“Israel, and specifically Mr Netanyahu, sees the war as an opportunity to escape accountability and distract from political turmoil,” he told The National.

However, Hezbollah does not expect a full-scale war in Lebanon. “Israel could continue the kind of continuing escalation we are witnessing, with its intensity rising or falling depending on Israeli calculations of interest and timing,” he said.

Syrian question unresolved

The issue of Israel’s hostilities towards Syria and its occupation of the country’s southern region also remains unresolved.

Experts have described Israel’s presence in Syria as an attempt to create a buffer zone, part of a more aggressive defence policy adopted after the war in Gaza, and a “bargaining chip” in future peace negotiations where withdrawal terms would be set.

For Gen Mounir Shehadeh, a former Lebanese army officer, many of Israel's actions in Syria are part of an effort to stoke further discord and tension within the country. “Because dividing Syria would trigger the fragmentation of the entire region,” he said.

Mr Daher said that the question of the occupation of southern Syria will be tied to a potential future agreement between Israel and the Syrian government.

Washington has been lobbying for countries in the region to normalise their relations with Israel, a push which Mr Daher says is full of contradictions.

“They want countries in the region to normalise with Israel, while supporting all the hostile actions Israel is carrying out against its regional neighbours,” he said.

For many observers and actors on the ground, the greatest risk of escalation lies not in Lebanon or Syria, but in Iran. EPA

All eyes on Iran

For many observers and actors on the ground, the greatest risk of escalation lies not in Lebanon or Syria, but in Iran, which Israel attacked in June, accusing it of nearing the development of nuclear weapons that threatened its national security.

Gen Shehadeh, who was tasked with co-ordinating with Unifil peacekeepers in Lebanon from 2021 to 2023, said in many ways his country was a secondary issue for Israel, and that its main focus now was on a future war with Iran.

The daily bombardments on Lebanon would continue, he said, but Gen Shehadeh saw another full-scale ground invasion as unlikely.

“It will continue to pressure Lebanon through air strikes, hitting deeper areas inside the country to push the Lebanese authorities towards its goal – disarming Hezbollah; not tomorrow, but now. But it doesn’t mean it needs a ground war,” he said.

“I think Israel’s and America’s main effort now will move towards a new round of war on Iran aimed at toppling the regime, which would turn into a regional war,” he added.

Hezbollah also appears to believe that its patron Iran will be the next focus.

“Israel may see that it failed to achieve its goals during its last round of attacks against the Islamic Republic, and that the renewed sanctions have created new opportunities,” Mr Al Zein said.

For Mr Daher, the jury is still out on whether there will be an escalation with Iran. The prospect of renewed tension depends on whether Washington sees any benefit in increasing pressure on Tehran over its nuclear programme.

“The question remains: do the Americans today have an interest in increasing pressure on Iran or not? If there’s an interest in extracting further concessions, why not [increase pressure]? But the question remains open,” he said.

%20Ramez%20Gab%20Min%20El%20Akher %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ramez%20Galal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ramez%20Galal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStreaming%20on%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMBC%20Shahid%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%20specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E261hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E400Nm%20at%201%2C750-4%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10.5L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C999%20(VX%20Luxury)%3B%20from%20Dh149%2C999%20(VX%20Black%20Gold)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

German intelligence warnings 2002: "Hezbollah supporters feared becoming a target of security services because of the effects of [9/11] ... discussions on Hezbollah policy moved from mosques into smaller circles in private homes." Supporters in Germany: 800

2013: "Financial and logistical support from Germany for Hezbollah in Lebanon supports the armed struggle against Israel ... Hezbollah supporters in Germany hold back from actions that would gain publicity." Supporters in Germany: 950

2023: "It must be reckoned with that Hezbollah will continue to plan terrorist actions outside the Middle East against Israel or Israeli interests." Supporters in Germany: 1,250 Source: Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

EA Sports FC 26 Publisher: EA Sports Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S Rating: 3/5

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20M3%20MACBOOK%20AIR%20(13%22) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M3%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%2FUSB-4%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206E%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Midnight%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%2F35W%20dual-port%2F70w%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%2C%202%20Apple%20stickers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RESULTS 5pm: Rated Conditions (PA) Dh85,000 (Turf) 1,600m

Winner: AF Mouthirah, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: AF Alajaj, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Hawafez, Connor Beasley, Abubakar Daud 6.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m

Winner: Tair, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 7pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m

Winner: Wakeel W’Rsan, Richard Mullen, Jaci Wickham 7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh100,000 (T) 2,400m

Winner: Son Of Normandy, Fernando Jara, Ahmad bin Harmash

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorism on religious sites The Muslim Council of Elders has strongly condemned the criminal attacks on religious sites in Britain. It firmly rejected “acts of terrorism, which constitute a flagrant violation of the sanctity of houses of worship”. “Attacking places of worship is a form of terrorism and extremism that threatens peace and stability within societies,” it said. The council also warned against the rise of hate speech, racism, extremism and Islamophobia. It urged the international community to join efforts to promote tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Schedule: Friday, January 12: Six fourball matches

Saturday, January 13: Six foursome (alternate shot) matches

Sunday, January 14: 12 singles

Other workplace saving schemes The UAE government announced a retirement savings plan for private and free zone sector employees in 2023.

Dubai’s savings retirement scheme for foreign employees working in the emirate’s government and public sector came into effect in 2022.

National Bonds unveiled a Golden Pension Scheme in 2022 to help private-sector foreign employees with their financial planning.

In April 2021, Hayah Insurance unveiled a workplace savings plan to help UAE employees save for their retirement.

Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based investment manager, has launched a fund that will allow UAE private companies to offer employees investment returns on end-of-service benefits.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million