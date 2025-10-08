Araghchi says Israel makes 'imaginary threat' out of Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said Israel is conjuring an "imaginary threat” after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Tehran was developing rockets capable of reaching US cities.
In an interview with US podcaster Ben Shapiro released on Monday, Mr Netanyahu said Iran is developing "intercontinental ballistic missiles for 8,000-kilometre range”.
"What does that mean? They add another 3,000 kilometres and they've got under their guns … New York City in target, Washington, Boston, Miami, Mar-a-Lago,” the Israeli leader said, referring to the Florida residence of US President Donald Trump.
Mr Araghchi responded on Tuesday by writing on X that Israel was wrongly trying to portray Iran's military as a danger.
"Israel is now trying to make an imaginary threat out of our defence capabilities,” he said.
Iran is estimated by a report released to the US Congress in the summer to possess a large arsenal of domestically produced ballistic missiles, including Shahab-3 rockets with a range of 2,000 kilometres – enough to reach Israel.
Western powers and Israel have also long suspected Iran is seeking to build a nuclear bomb and missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads. Iran denies the claims, insisting its nuclear programme is for civilian energy only.
In June, tension came to a head during a 12-day war that erupted after Israel attacked military, political and nuclear sites inside Iran.
The US also joined the bombing, carrying out air strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israel as well as a strike on the largest US airbase in the Middle East, located in Qatar.
Since a June 24 ceasefire, Iranian political and military officials have warned of a possible renewed conflict, saying they are prepared for war but do not seek it.
Mr Araghchi addressed claims made before the war in June that Iran was close to completing development of a nuclear bomb.
"There was certainly no 'intelligence' that Iran was 'within a month' of developing a nuclear weapon,” he wrote.
He said Israel had deceived the US into attacking Iran.
