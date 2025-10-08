Araghchi says Israel makes 'imaginary threat' out of Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said Israel is conjuring an "imaginary threat” after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed Tehran was developing rockets capable of reaching US cities.

In an interview with US podcaster Ben Shapiro released on Monday, Mr Netanyahu said Iran is developing "intercontinental ballistic missiles for 8,000-kilometre range”.

"What does that mean? They add another 3,000 kilometres and they've got under their guns … New York City in target, Washington, Boston, Miami, Mar-a-Lago,” the Israeli leader said, referring to the Florida residence of US President Donald Trump.

Mr Araghchi responded on Tuesday by writing on X that Israel was wrongly trying to portray Iran's military as a danger.

"Israel is now trying to make an imaginary threat out of our defence capabilities,” he said.

Iran is estimated by a report released to the US Congress in the summer to possess a large arsenal of domestically produced ballistic missiles, including Shahab-3 rockets with a range of 2,000 kilometres – enough to reach Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran is developing 'intercontinental ballistic missiles for 8,000-kilometre range'. AP

Western powers and Israel have also long suspected Iran is seeking to build a nuclear bomb and missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads. Iran denies the claims, insisting its nuclear programme is for civilian energy only.

In June, tension came to a head during a 12-day war that erupted after Israel attacked military, political and nuclear sites inside Iran.

The US also joined the bombing, carrying out air strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israel as well as a strike on the largest US airbase in the Middle East, located in Qatar.

Since a June 24 ceasefire, Iranian political and military officials have warned of a possible renewed conflict, saying they are prepared for war but do not seek it.

Mr Araghchi addressed claims made before the war in June that Iran was close to completing development of a nuclear bomb.

"There was certainly no 'intelligence' that Iran was 'within a month' of developing a nuclear weapon,” he wrote.

He said Israel had deceived the US into attacking Iran.

All%20The%20Light%20We%20Cannot%20See%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESteven%20Knight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EMark%20Ruffalo%2C%20Hugh%20Laurie%2C%20Aria%20Mia%20Loberti%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2F5%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

%20Ramez%20Gab%20Min%20El%20Akher %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ramez%20Galal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ramez%20Galal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStreaming%20on%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMBC%20Shahid%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20myZoi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Syed%20Ali%2C%20Christian%20Buchholz%2C%20Shanawaz%20Rouf%2C%20Arsalan%20Siddiqui%2C%20Nabid%20Hassan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2037%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Initial%20undisclosed%20funding%20from%20SC%20Ventures%3B%20second%20round%20of%20funding%20totalling%20%2414%20million%20from%20a%20consortium%20of%20SBI%2C%20a%20Japanese%20VC%20firm%2C%20and%20SC%20Venture%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

French business France has organised a delegation of leading businesses to travel to Syria. The group was led by French shipping giant CMA CGM, which struck a 30-year contract in May with the Syrian government to develop and run Latakia port. Also present were water and waste management company Suez, defence multinational Thales, and Ellipse Group, which is currently looking into rehabilitating Syrian hospitals.

The bio Favourite vegetable: Broccoli Favourite food: Seafood Favourite thing to cook: Duck l'orange Favourite book: Give and Take by Adam Grant, one of his professors at University of Pennsylvania Favourite place to travel: Home in Kuwait. Favourite place in the UAE: Al Qudra lakes

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre turbo Power: 181hp Torque: 230Nm Transmission: 6-speed automatic Starting price: Dh79,000 On sale: Now

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ETuhoon%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EYear%20started%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECo-founders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFares%20Ghandour%2C%20Dr%20Naif%20Almutawa%2C%20Aymane%20Sennoussi%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Ehealth%20care%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESize%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E15%20employees%2C%20%24250%2C000%20in%20revenue%0D%3Cbr%3EI%3Cstrong%3Envestment%20stage%3A%20s%3C%2Fstrong%3Eeed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EWamda%20Capital%2C%20Nuwa%20Capital%2C%20angel%20investors%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Racecard 6.35pm: American Business Council – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.10pm: British Business Group – Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,200m 7.45pm: CCI France UAE – Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m 8.20pm: Czech Business Council – Rated Conditions (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,400m 8.55pm: Netherlands Business Council – Rated Conditions (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,600m 9.30pm: Indian Business and Professional Council – Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,200m

Scoreline Chelsea 1

Azpilicueta (36') West Ham United 1

Hernandez (73')

Paatal Lok season two Directors: Avinash Arun, Prosit Roy Stars: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Lc Sekhose, Merenla Imsong Rating: 4.5/5

EA Sports FC 26 Publisher: EA Sports Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S Rating: 3/5

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 201hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 320Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Fuel consumption: 8.7L/100km Price: Dh133,900 On sale: now