UK, Canada and Australia announce recognition of Palestinian state

Ahead of a formal declaration at the UN General Assembly, the UK, Canada and Australia have said they now recognise the state of Palestine.

Seven other states – France, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra – will also be making the same declaration in New York City on Monday.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his decision would “revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution” as he added "ordinary people, Israeli and Palestinian, deserve to live in peace".

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on X that his government was also recognising Palestine on Sunday, as did Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong in a joint statement. "Canada recognizes the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel," Mr Carney wrote.

Countries recognising Palestine France, UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra

Mr Starmer said in July that the UK would recognise the state of Palestine before the UN General Assembly unless Israel met a range of conditions.

“To revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution I state clearly, as Prime Minister of this great country that the United Kingdom formally recognises the state of Palestine,” Mr Starmer said. “The hope of a two-state solution is fading, but we cannot let that light go out.

“That is why we are building consensus with leaders in the region and beyond around our framework for peace.”

Palestine's top diplomat in London, Husam Zomlot, will now become the country's ambassador to the UK. “The wrongs of the past are beginning to be corrected,” Mr Zomot said.

Husam Zomlot, who will now become the Palestinian ambassador to the UK, was interviewed by the BBC on Sunday. Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire

Mr Zomlot will raise the Palestinian flag on Monday outside of what is now the embassy – an office building in Hammersmith that has served as the country's diplomatic outpost in London since the 1990s.

Earlier this month he described the UK's potential recognition as “unique” because of its colonial history in Palestine, but added that it was a “starting gun” towards the wider goals of ending the war and the occupation.

A date for formalising the new diplomatic relations and accepting the Mr Zomlot's credentials has not yet been set.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be at the UN General Assembly on Monday, while Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will appear via video link.

With the number of countries recognising Palestine about to surpass 150, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeated his position that establishing a Palestinian state endangers Israel's existence.

The UK's recognition comes after it stepped up criticism of Israel, even though it continues to shy away from calls for further sanctions. There is currently no obligation for the UK to sanction Israel for its occupation of Palestine, according to government advice.

Last week the number of Palestinians killed in Israel's war in Gaza went above 65,000. Critics of the UK government say that there is still a need for sanctions and a full arms embargo to bring about an end to Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

They point to the International Court of Justice's advisory opinion of 2024, which found Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories unlawful and advises member states, including the UK, not provide “aid or assistance” that contributes to it. The Israeli government views the recognition of Palestinian statehood as a “reward” for Hamas.

It was a charge that Mr Starmer took on directly on Sunday, as he condemned the brutality of Hamas. “So we are clear – this solution is not a reward for Hamas, because it means Hamas can have no future. No role in government. No role in security,“ he said. "We have already proscribed and sanctioned Hamas, and we will go further – I have directed work to sanction other Hamas figures in the coming weeks."

Opinion polls

In a YouGov survey released last week, 44 per cent of Britons questioned said they supported recognition of Palestine, with 18 per cent opposed. The support rose to 65 per cent among 18 to 24-year-olds.

British Jews protest recognition outside parliament. Photo: Gary Perlmutter / Board of Deputies of British Jews

Meanwhile, support for a two-state solution from British Jews has fallen to below 50 per cent for the first time, according to polling from the Institute for Jewish Policy Research.

About 78 per cent of British Jews supported a two-state solution in 2010, but that has dropped by almost a third to 49 per cent.

The opinions, according to the date, are partly generational, with 40 per cent of 16 to 29-year-olds showing preference for one state with two nationalities. More orthodox communities also showed “considerable scepticism” for two states “most likely on security grounds”.

British people opposing the recognition campaigned outside parliament on Friday, asking the government to “recognise this” while holding up images of an emaciated hostage trapped in Gaza. Hamas has not moved to release the remaining hostages as the September recognition date loomed closer.

“Do not reward Hamas’ terror with premature recognition of a Palestinian state,” the Board of Deputies – the largest body representing British Jews – wrote on social media.

The UK's Chief Rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis, warned that recognition was “a historic error of foreign policy, which will only impede the cause of peace”.

“It is a reward for terrorism, while the hostages remain in chains,” he said.

The UK has acknowledged its historic responsibility to facilitate a two-state solution, dating back to the 1917 Balfour Declaration, which pledged that the creation of a Jewish state would not infringe on Arab rights. Arthur Balfour was the foreign secretary who signed the letter endorsing Zionist ambitions at the time.

British troops captured Jerusalem from the Ottoman Empire in 1917, and in 1922 the League of Nations awarded Britain an international mandate to administer Palestine during the postwar deal-making that redrew the map of the Middle East.

Local consultations

One of the UK's leading Muslim office holders, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, welcomed the symbolism of the announcements. “Well let’s not underestimate the importance of symbolism,” he said. “I’ve spoken to people who have family in Gaza and they know what’s happening around the world. It’s really important for them to understand they’re not suffering in silence.”

Mr Starmer met both the Palestinian and Israeli president earlier this month as the government prepared for its recognition declaration.

London has also been working on a framework peace plan in an effort to boost the reputation of the Palestinian Authority, which is increasingly beleaguered in the West Bank.

Mr Starmer also met Mohammad Mustafa, the PA prime minister, earlier in the year to discuss directly reforms to the Palestinian Authority and unify the leadership in the West Bank and Gaza.

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

'Shakuntala Devi' Starring: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra Director: Anu Menon Rating: Three out of five stars

Company Profile Company name: OneOrder Started: October 2021 Founders: Tamer Amer and Karim Maurice Based: Cairo, Egypt Industry: technology, logistics Investors: A15 and self-funded

Russia's Muslim Heartlands Dominic Rubin, Oxford

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Tour de France When: July 7-29 UAE Team Emirates:

Dan Martin, Alexander Kristoff, Darwin Atapuma, Marco Marcato, Kristijan Durasek, Oliviero Troia, Roberto Ferrari and Rory Sutherland

Palestine's statehood boost France, UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Slow loris biog From: Lonely Loris is a Sunda slow loris, one of nine species of the animal native to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore Status: Critically endangered, and listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list due to growing demand in the global exotic pet trade. It is one of the most popular primate species found at Indonesian pet markets Likes: Sleeping, which they do for up to 18 hours a day. When they are awake, they like to eat fruit, insects, small birds and reptiles and some types of vegetation Dislikes: Sunlight. Being a nocturnal animal, the slow loris wakes around sunset and is active throughout the night Superpowers: His dangerous elbows. The slow loris’s doe eyes may make it look cute, but it is also deadly. The only known venomous primate, it hisses and clasps its paws and can produce a venom from its elbow that can cause anaphylactic shock and even death in humans

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Where to donate in the UAE The Emirates Charity Portal You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130. The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Noor Special Needs Centre You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500. Beit Al Khair Society Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554. Dar Al Ber Society Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79. Dubai Cares Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people. Emirates Airline Foundation Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world. Emirates Red Crescent On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type. Gulf for Good Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities. Noor Dubai Foundation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).

Dengue%20fever%20symptoms %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EHigh%20fever%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIntense%20pain%20behind%20your%20eyes%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESevere%20headache%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EMuscle%20and%20joint%20pains%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENausea%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EVomiting%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ESwollen%20glands%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ERash%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIf%20symptoms%20occur%2C%20they%20usually%20last%20for%20two-seven%20days%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

How to join and use Abu Dhabi’s public libraries • There are six libraries in Abu Dhabi emirate run by the Department of Culture and Tourism, including one in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. • Libraries are free to visit and visitors can consult books, use online resources and study there. Most are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, closed on Fridays and have variable hours on Saturdays, except for Qasr Al Watan which is open from 10am to 8pm every day. • In order to borrow books, visitors must join the service by providing a passport photograph, Emirates ID and a refundable deposit of Dh400. Members can borrow five books for three weeks, all of which are renewable up to two times online. • If users do not wish to pay the fee, they can still use the library’s electronic resources for free by simply registering on the website. Once registered, a username and password is provided, allowing remote access. • For more information visit the library network's website.

FA%20Cup%20semi-final%20draw %3Cp%3ECoventry%20City%20v%20Manchester%20United%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EManchester%20City%20v%20Chelsea%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E-%20Games%20to%20be%20played%20at%20Wembley%20Stadium%20on%20weekend%20of%20April%2020%2F21.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key findings of Jenkins report Founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hassan al Banna, "accepted the political utility of violence"

Views of key Muslim Brotherhood ideologue, Sayyid Qutb, have “consistently been understood” as permitting “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” and “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

Muslim Brotherhood at all levels has repeatedly defended Hamas attacks against Israel, including the use of suicide bombers and the killing of civilians.

Laying out the report in the House of Commons, David Cameron told MPs: "The main findings of the review support the conclusion that membership of, association with, or influence by the Muslim Brotherhood should be considered as a possible indicator of extremism."

SERIES INFO Schedule:

All matches at the Harare Sports Club

1st ODI, Wed Apr 10

2nd ODI, Fri Apr 12

3rd ODI, Sun Apr 14

4th ODI, Sun Apr 16 UAE squad

Mohammed Naveed (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammed Usman, CP Rizwan, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Ghulam Shabber, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed Zimbabwe squad

Peter Moor (captain), Solomon Mire, Brian Chari, Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Timycen Maruma, Sikandar Raza, Donald Tiripano, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara, Chris Mpofu, Craig Ervine, Brandon Mavuta, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tony Munyonga, Elton Chigumbura

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

Washmen Profile Date Started: May 2015 Founders: Rami Shaar and Jad Halaoui Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Laundry Employees: 170 Funding: about $8m Funders: Addventure, B&Y Partners, Clara Ventures, Cedar Mundi Partners, Henkel Ventures

AI traffic lights to ease congestion at seven points to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street The seven points are: Shakhbout bin Sultan Street Dhafeer Street Hadbat Al Ghubainah Street (outbound) Salama bint Butti Street Al Dhafra Street Rabdan Street Umm Yifina Street exit (inbound)

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

If you go... Etihad Airways flies from Abu Dhabi to Kuala Lumpur, from about Dh3,600. Air Asia currently flies from Kuala Lumpur to Terengganu, with Berjaya Hotels & Resorts planning to launch direct chartered flights to Redang Island in the near future. Rooms at The Taaras Beach and Spa Resort start from 680RM (Dh597).

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

The%20Killer %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EDavid%20Fincher%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EMichael%20Fassbender%2C%20Tilda%20Swinton%2C%20Charles%20Parnell%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Scoreline Australia 2-1 Thailand Australia: Juric 69', Leckie 86'

Thailand: Pokklaw 82'