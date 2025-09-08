Palestinian President meets UK's Starmer to call for end to 'destruction and starvation'

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has hosted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, as the UK government prepares to recognise a Palestinian state.

Mr Abbas arrived in London on Sunday night for a three-day visit, as he seeks an immediate end to the war in Gaza, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces in Gaza and the West Bank.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomes Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at No 10 Downing Street in London. Reuters

While the UK's intention to recognise Palestine at the UN General Assembly this month has been welcomed by Palestinian officials, concerns remain about London's approach to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and escalations in the West Bank.

Mr Abbas also met British doctors at a residence in London on Monday morning. The medics had been to Gaza to treat patients during the conflict.

He was told of "the urgent needs of the health sector in Gaza" and acknowledged the role played by overseas doctors in "conveying the voices of the victims" to audiences outside Gaza, the Palestinian state news agency said.

Downing Street said that the government still intended to recognise a Palestinian state this month, before the meeting of the UN General Assembly, "subject to the conditions that we set out".

“We’ve been very clear that Hamas will play no role in the future governance of Gaza or the West Bank, and must commit to disarmament,” Mr Starmer's representative said.

Mr Starmer earlier said the UK will recognise a Palestinian state to support a two-state solution to the Middle East crisis.

He has indicated he will do that in the coming weeks unless the Israeli government takes “substantive” steps to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and commit to long-term, sustainable peace.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Getty Images

Mr Starmer has also demanded that Hamas releases all the Israeli hostages it has taken, signs up to a ceasefire and disarms.

But experts warn of a possible backlash from Israel if recognition from key European allies goes ahead. Last week, Palestinian diplomat Husam Zomlot warned that the West Bank could be officially annexed soon.

The meeting with Mr Starmer came after an attack in Jerusalem, in which Palestinians killed six Israelis and wounded 12, according to Israeli officials.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said she was “horrified by the terrorist attack in Jerusalem”.

Mr Abbas’s office issued a statement “condemning any targeting of Palestinian and Israeli civilians”.

