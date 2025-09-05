Yvette Cooper replaces David Lammy as UK Foreign Secretary in major reshuffle

A major reshuffle in the British cabinet, sparked by the resignation of the deputy prime minister, has seen David Lammy elevated from his post as foreign secretary.

Only hours before he was due to take off for a flight to the Gulf, for high level meetings on Gaza, Mr Lammy was told by Prime Minister Keir Starmer that he would instead become deputy prime minister.

The British leader has attempted to make an opportunity out of a crisis by instigating a significant shake-up of his beleaguered government, following Angela Rayner’s departure for breaching the ministerial code through incorrect tax payments on a property transaction.

Mr Lammy, who will also hold the portfolio of justice secretary, is replaced by Labour veteran Yvette Cooper, a stalwart of the Tony Blair years, who will leave her post at the home office.

Shabana Mahmood will become the first Muslim woman to head the home office after a successful stint as justice secretary that included tackling the challenging over-crowded prison issue.

Mr Lammy had overseen the UK's response to the Gaza war and was the one to face pressure from within Labour for a clearer stance on Israel's prosecution of the conflict. As he tried to build relationships with Arab nations he sought alignment on a Gaza ceasefire, access for humanitarian aid and progress toward a two state solution. As the reshuffle was carried out he was planning for a trip to the Gulf nations focused on rebuilding Gaza after a ceasefire.

He had also developed a strong relationship with US Vice President JD Vance as well as his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot.

Newly appointed Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister, David Lammy, arrives at Number 10 at Downing Street as Keir Starmer holds a cabinet reshuffle. Getty Images

Labour veteran

Ms Cooper will now have to take on a significant portfolio, which will include navigating Britain’s path to recognising a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly later this month.

The journalist-turned-politician has served every Labour prime minister this century.

As home secretary, Ms Cooper was handed the toughest job in government when the party returned to power in July 2024.

The task was to stop the flow of tens of thousands of migrants seeking in asylum in the UK having arrived on small boats.

The crisis has only grown during her tenure with more than 110,000 asylum seekers, a quarter of whom are living in hotels.

Flashpoints have emerged at several of these hotels with flag-waving crowds demonstrating against the arrangement.

An Oxford and Harvard graduate, Ms Cooper is very familiar with US politics. Her husband Ed Balls is a former politician who now presents breakfast TV and hosts a prominent political podcast.

A trained economist, she was a leading figure in feminist politics and was the first minister to take maternity leave.

Mr Starmer had promised to restore some stability to government after the years of Conservative chaos by stating that the holders of the major offices of state would remain in post for several years.

But his hand was forced by Ms Rayner’s resignation after a week of negative headlines, although he had also been looking for the opportunity to “reset” his government after a year of turmoil and botched policymaking.

With Nigel Farage’s far right Reform party surging in the polls, and Labour a good 10 points behind them, Mr Starmer will be hoping that his drastic shake-up of government might restore some stability.

However, that will come under severe stress in November when Chancellor Rachel Reeves delivers her budget intended to reverse Britain’s gloomy economic outlook.

Downing Street was also very quick on Friday to state that Ms Reeves would remain in post, but her political future is now tied to Britain’s economic health.

Shabana Mahmood will replace Ms Cooper as home secretary.

Code breach

Ms Rayner resigned as deputy prime minister, housing secretary and deputy leader of the Labour party after she was found to have breached the ministerial code of ethics. She underpaid the tax due on the purchase of a flat on the south coast while maintaining an interest in her constituency home in the north of England, through a trust which handles the affairs of her disabled son.

She had referred herself to the government’s ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus who swiftly investigated the case.

He stated that it was “deeply regrettable that the specific tax advice was not sought”.

Ms Rayner had failed to comply with the “overarching duty” on government ministers to “comply with the law and protect the integrity of public life”.

Sir Laurie said she had failed to meet the “highest possible standards of proper conduct”.

