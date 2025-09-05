Angela Rayner quits UK government over tax scandal

UK deputy prime minister Angela Rayner has left the government following a report that she mishandled tax payments on a property transaction.
The government said Ms Rayner, who was also housing minister, would leave her government and party posts. Ms Rayner said she was incorrectly advised that she did not need to pay the higher stamp duty rate reserved for second home purchases.
Ms Rayner had said a conveyancer and two experts in trust law had all suggested the amount of stamp duty she paid on the new property in Hove, on the south coast, was correct and she acted on the advice she was given at the time.
In a resignation letter, Ms Rayner told Prime Minister Keir Starmer that she deeply regretted her "decision to not seek additional specialist tax advice” and took “full responsibility for this error”. She has stepped down as deputy leader of the Labour Party as well.
The conveyancing firm she used for the transaction, Verrico and Associates, on Thursday said its lawyers “never” gave Ms Rayner tax advice and were being made “scapegoats”.
In a statement, managing director Joanna Verrico said: “We’re not qualified to give advice on trust and tax matters and we advise clients to seek expert advice on these.”
Experts said Ms Rayner's former marital home in Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, was owned by a trust benefitting her disabled son. The sale of her remaining 25 per cent stake did not cut all ties with the property in law. Thus she should have paid additional tax on the new property in Hove, as a second home.
Ian Dyall, head of estate planning at wealth management firm Evelyn Partners, said that the tax treatment of property transferred into a trust depends on a range of factors and could remain part of a person's tax affairs.
“If the person who transfers the assets into trust continues to benefit from the use of the property, the property will remain part of their estate for inheritance tax,” he said.
