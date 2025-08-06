Hard-left challenge to Starmer marches on despite UK pledge of Palestine recognition

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has managed to “alienate every part of the political spectrum” most notably with his plan to recognise a Palestinian state, according to a left-wing opponent involved in setting up a new party to challenge Labour.
Andrew Feinstein, a South African activist who is vocal on the Palestinian issue, ran to unseat Mr Starmer in the last general election in protest at Labour’s support for Israel. A descendent of Holocaust survivors, he was deeply involved in the African National Congress's fight against apartheid.
He is now working with the former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and former Labour MP turned independent Zahra Sultana, who have co-founded a new party that hopes to capitalise on discontent from the Left.
“Starmer’s government has shown an extraordinary ability to develop positions on every issue that alienate every part of the political spectrum,” he told The National.
The government last week said it will recognise a Palestinian state in September unless Israel agrees to meet certain conditions, including a ceasefire and a revival of the two-state solution.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister reiterated that Hamas must release the hostages, sign up to a ceasefire, disarm and play no role in the government of Gaza, but did not tie those to the decision on recognition. Those opposing the recognition itself say it would "reward Hamas" and could compromise the safe release of the hostages.
Despite parliament being in recess, there has been no let-up in the pressure on Mr Starmer's government. The left-wing movement is burgeoning, and recent pledges to recognise a Palestinian state and bring injured Palestinian children to the UK for treatment on the NHS, have spurred them on further.
Mr Feinstein spoke to The National from a demonstration outside Downing Street of Jews opposing the proscription of Palestine Action. The direct action group, which is distinct from the more mainstream Palestine Solidarity Campaign, has been granted a chance to appeal the government decision in July to designate it as a terrorist organisation. Further protests in support of the group are planned for this weekend.
The new grouping of independent MPs, activists and former candidates are busy working on the fledgling party’s inaugural conference, to be held in the coming months. Though Gaza has been a uniting factor, the party will also focus on progressive policymaking such as affordable housing, wealth redistribution and opposing the privatisation of the NHS.
“We’re trying to do something new and novel,” Mr Feinstein said. Members will own the party, have a say on its structure and decide on the name. “It’s never been attempted in this country before. It’s not an easy process.”
More than 700,000 people have already signed up to become members of the party, Mr Feinstein said on Tuesday. The government’s recent move to lower the voting age to 16 at the next general election is expected to bring more voters in to the new party, which hopes to capture younger generations of voters with its progressive policies.
Questions have whirled over who will lead the party, with suggestions of a power struggle between the two founders. Mr Corbyn, 76, is a political veteran who achieved a cult following during his time as party leader and has been MP for his north London constituency for more than 40 years. Ms Sultana is a 31-year-old Muslim and career politician who mounted a vocal challenge to Labour on issues such as Gaza and the two-child benefit cap.
On the other side of the political spectrum, the Tory leader Kemi Badenoch called Mr Starmer's pledge to recognise Palestine a "mistake" on Tuesday. "Keir Starmer has made a mistake. What we need to focus on now is a ceasefire and getting the hostages home," she said.
"Now is not the time to reward (Hamas) for their atrocities and for the massacre they committed on October 7 by giving them statehood recognition. We want to see a two-state solution after a peace settlement done in the right way at the right time. It is not the right thing to do now."
But Mr Starmer has also faced calls to recognise Palestine unconditionally. “To make this conditional is to cheapen it,” Mr Feinstein said.
Many say the pledge was designed to curb growing unrest from his backbenches as the new party gains traction. “It’s just an attempt to wriggle out of the situation domestically,” Mr Feinstein said. “This is a genocide. This is world events. That goes way beyond factionalism and politics,” he added.