UK's Lammy heads to Gulf for Gaza talks that will test support for Tony Blair's post-war plan

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy will visit the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar this weekend as he seeks to discuss options to secure peace in Gaza, including a proposal drawn up by former British prime minister Tony Blair.

Mr Lammy is said to consider Mr Blair's ideas as offering a possible “bridge” between the British government and the US administration, enabling them to plan for a durable peace in the enclave, The National can disclose.

The former UK prime minister has been brought into negotiations to bring President Donald Trump’s proposals in alignment with those of the Gulf states and Britain.

A major push by Mr Lammy to find consensus on Gaza is focused on the UN General Assembly later this month where he hopes for a “significant package” for Gaza, The National has been told.

Mr Lammy talks in the Gulf this weekend will include the latest developments in the conflict, and the plan presented by the former British prime minister.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. AFP

Blair and Trump

Mr Blair, who was Britain’s leader from 1997 to 2007, last week joined a White House meeting with Mr Trump to discuss scenarios for postwar Gaza, including the US President's proposal for a “Riviera”-style property development. He has been in “close touch” with the UK Foreign Office.

“Conversations with the Americans are ongoing with the involvement of Tony Blair and ultimately if he is a bridge between the American ‘Riviera’ plan and a broader solution which is acceptable to all parties, then so be it,” a Whitehall source said.

Mr Blair is also well-known to Arab leaders from his time as Middle East envoy when he attempted to create the economic conditions for a two-state solution. His work during that time will be drawn on by Mr Lammy at the weekend.

US special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff has also stated that Washington is putting together a “very comprehensive” plan on “the next day” after the war ends.

Shuttle diplomacy

The diplomatic moves are part of an effort to achieve something “more than just recognition of Palestine” at the UN, likely on September 22, “as it can’t be a rehash of what the countries did in July”, said a western official, referring to France, Britain, Australia and Canada agreeing to recognise the state in the summer.

“Our distinct hope is that it will be much more than that because if it is just recognition then we've not achieved very much in the in the interim,” the source added.

It is understood that Mr Lammy will have a busy two weeks before the UN meeting date. This weekend he is due to visit Abu Dhabi, before flying to Doha. With Saudi Arabia seen as another key bridge to Washington and a major potential funder of reconstruction in Gaza, he will also visit the kingdom.

Before leaving Britain, Mr Lammy said the UK was “working in lockstep with our Gulf partners to establish a framework for peace”.

“Ending the war in Gaza means not just reaching a ceasefire but turning it into a durable peace,” he added.

Alongside achieving a ceasefire, more aid and the release of Israeli hostages, the minister stated that Britain was “working intensely on the conditions for a lasting peace and the foundations of a two-state solution”.

A key to that, the western source said, was that it had been generally overlooked that Arab nations previously stated this summer that Hamas could play no future part in a Palestinian state.

“The question is how do we build on that consensus?” the source added. “The best way to do that is by having meetings face-to-face to work it through to build something in a very busy few weeks”.

