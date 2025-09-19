France and nine other states to recognise Palestinian statehood as landmark UN conference looms

France's President Emmanuel Macron is expected to formally recognise Palestinian statehood on Monday, alongside eight other states at a UN conference co-chaired with Saudi Arabia, an Elysee source has said.

The kingdom will be represented by its Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Canada, Australia, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra will make announcements at the same time as France in New York, while the UK is expected to make a separate statement on Sunday night or on Monday.

France hopes that collective recognition of Palestine will force Israel into accepting a peace deal in Gaza and pave the way for greater stability in the region.

“This is a tipping-point moment,” an adviser to Mr Macron said. “Either we are collectively capable of doing what is necessary to preserve the two-state solution, or we are heading towards even more difficulties and dramas.”

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is scheduled to give a speech by video conference, the source said.

Saudi Arabia has not commented on the Crown Prince's participation. Leaders from Canada, Australia, Malta and Portugal are expected to be at the UN.

Annexation a 'red line'

Israel has threatened to annex parts of the occupied West Bank and legalise Israeli settlements in retaliation for French recognition of Palestine, which the adviser described as a “red line” and “violation of international law.”

“This is obviously the worst possible violation of UN resolutions,” they said.

Smoke rises from the site of a strike on Gaza. Various plans are under discussion for what will happen after the war, including one led by former British prime minister Tony Blair. EPA

Recognition is the beginning of a new chapter for Israel and Palestine, French diplomats say, which will pave the way for the “day after” the war.

In a French-led UN declaration for a two-state solution, adopted in July by 17 countries, there was mention of the introduction of a temporary international stabilisation mission upon invitation of the Palestinian Authority and under the guidance of the UN.

Other plans for Gaza are under discussion. One is led by former British prime minister Tony Blair, who has been mandated by US President Donald Trump to rally efforts behind a plan to establish a transitional power in the strip.

Although the US administration was previously reported to be seeking the removal of Gaza's entire population, to turn the enclave into a tourist resort, the Blair plan calls for Gazans to remain on their land, a source familiar with the talks told The National.

Mr Macron's adviser said France was working in “close co-operation” with Mr Blair.

“We will continue to work with him and others to converge on the essential, that is to say, securing, rebuilding and the future of the territory, knowing that all of this will of course have to be done transparently and in consultation with Israel and the United States,” the adviser said.

France has observed Israel's latest military operations with alarm, including a new offensive on Gaza city and a strike on Doha. Speaking to an Israeli TV channel on Thursday night, Mr Macron said that he is now open to imposing economic sanctions on Israel.

“Qatar took a lot of risks and gave a lot to help free the hostages,” the adviser said, referring to Doha's role as a mediator on the conflict. “We are grateful for the role they played and want to continue working with them.”

