Israel escalates Gaza city offensive before UN vote on ceasefire resolution

Israeli troops escalated their offensive in Gaza city early on Thursday, killing four Palestinians as they intensified an aerial bombardment and detonated booby-trapped robots.

Official Palestinian media reported that four deaths occurred in the Al Bureij refugee camp when Israeli aircraft bombed a house.

Israel's advance in pursuit of Hamas operatives comes with the UN Security Council on Thursday due to vote on the latest call for a ceasefire and increased humanitarian access to the enclave.

The 10 non-permanent members of the council initiated discussions on the draft resolution last month after the UN's official declaration of famine in Gaza.

The US has vetoed previous resolutions in support of its ally Israel. A veto in June led to an unusual show of anger from other members of the council, who have been increasingly vocal in their frustration over the suffering in Gaza.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported more violence on Thursday morning, saying Israeli troops destroyed residential buildings south and north of Gaza city, forcing people to flee.

On Wednesday night, medical sources told Wafa that 99 Gazans had been killed over the past 24 hours. UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric said 40,000 people had been displaced in the past two days.

The military operation has also disrupted internet services, Wafa quoted Gaza's telecoms authority as saying.

Israel says Gaza city is a major Hamas stronghold housing between 2,000 and 3,000 fighters, with the military operation aiming to neutralise the group's central command.

But it has widened its pursuit of the group far beyond Gaza, last week bombing a building in the Qatari capital where Hamas leaders were meeting, killing six.

For the first time since the Doha strike, one of the Hamas figures attacked appeared in public on Wednesday, taking part in a live interview broadcast by Qatari channel Al Jazeera.

Ghazi Hamad, a top official in Hamas, said the attack occurred “less than an hour after we began studying the proposal” for a ceasefire.

“The rockets came down consecutively, without a pause, around 12 missiles in less than a minute,” he added.

International pressure on Israel over its conduct in the Gaza war has been growing. On Wednesday a UN investigator who this week accused Israel of committing genocide said she sees parallels with the butchery in Rwanda in the 1990s.

Navi Pillay, a South African former judge who headed the international tribunal for the Rwanda genocide, said she hopes one day Israeli leaders will be put behind bars.

“I consider it not impossible that there will be arrests and trials” in the future, she told news agency AFP.

Her Independent International Commission of Inquiry, which does not officially speak on behalf of the UN, issued a bombshell report on Tuesday concluding that “genocide is occurring in Gaza”, an accusation Israel vehemently denies.

It also accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials of incitement to the cause.

Israel categorically rejected the findings and slammed the report as “distorted and false”.

European countries have been increasingly critical of Israel's actions and a number have said they plan to recognise a Palestinian state this month, defying Israeli opposition.

Britain's Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will recognise a Palestinian state this weekend, UK media reported on Thursday.

He had previously said he would do so ahead of the UN General Assembly in New York this month if Israel does not improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

In London on Wednesday, pro-Palestinian slogans rang out around the city's Ovo Arena Wembley after the 12,500-capacity venue sold out for Britain's biggest fund-raising event for Gaza.

The live-streamed “Together for Palestine” concert was the latest in a series of pro-Palestinian events in the British capital, which has seen a wave of marches and demonstrations since the conflict began nearly two years ago.

“Israel thought starving a whole population would be fine with everyone … I think that changed people's minds” about the Gaza war, said British musician and political activist Brian Eno, who organised the event.

