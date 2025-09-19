Macron opens door to sanctions against Israel over Gaza offensive

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he would consider economic sanctions against Israel in order to send a signal of disapproval against its latest offensive against Gaza.

"If the Gaza city operation is pursued by the government, it's clearly a debate we will need, because I think this is a huge mistake," Mr Macron told Israeli TV Channel 12 when asked if he supported economic sanctions against Israel.

"First, targeted sanctions about key people who are backing settlements and so on, but as well clearly reopening the relation with Israel saying: we cannot remain passive," he added.

Mr Macron's initiative to recognise Palestinian statehood in New York next week has caused a ripple effect among many western states, with around 10 ready to follow suit.

This has angered Israel, which has launched a US-backed campaign against Mr Macron and threatened to create conditions on the ground, particularly in the West Bank, impossible for the establishment of a state.

Mr Macron is understood to be examining a visa ban on extremist Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, who are close to the settler movement in the West Bank. France would be following the path of the Netherlands, Spain and Slovenia.

Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich backs a controversial settlement plan known as E1. AFP

"I’m not in favour for the boycott because I want to engage with Israel," Mr Macron said. "Now after this new phase in Gaza city which is a huge mistake, clearly it will open a new debate in Europe to take sanctions."

The European Commission this week tabled a proposal to the EU's 27 states to suspend Israel's preferential trade relations with the bloc. This would cost Israel 227 million euros in additional duties, according to a senior EU Commission official.

The Commission has also proposed sanctions against Mr Ben Gvir and Mr Smotrich, but this is near-impossible to achieve by consensus, notably due to Hungarian opposition.

Israeli anger

In the interview, Mr Macron explained his thinking behind Palestinian recognition to the Israeli public, which has widely viewed the move as hostile and a reward to Hamas's attacks against Israel on October 7.

"It’s impossible to say Hamas becomes the reason to never disagree with your Prime Minister and your ministers even when they decide crazy things," he said. "I’m zero per cent with you when your government says the answer is to decide new settlements in West Bank or to displace populations in Gaza."

The latest offensive against Gaza city is "totally counterproductive," Mr Macron added. "You are making so many civilian casualties and victims that you are completely destroying the image and credibility of Israel, not just in the region, but in public opinion everywhere."

Recognising Palestine cannot be a reward to Hamas, Mr Macron argued, because Hamas never wanted a two-state solution of the kind that is pushed by France – demilitarised and excluding armed groups. "They want an Islamist state and they want especially to destroy Israel – this is their objective," Mr Macron said.

The French president has consistently framed recognition as a step towards regional peace. "We have to recognise the legitimate right of Palestinian people to have a state," he said. "If you don’t give a political perspective in fact you just put them in the hands of those who are just proposing a security approach."

It has been reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused Mr Macron's request to travel to Israel to explain his position in person ahead of next week's two-state solution summit in New York, which France will co-chair with Saudi Arabia.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seen here with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, right, has reportedly denied French President Emmanuel Macron the opportunity to visit Israel in person ahead of Palestinian recognition. AP

Asked about the refusal, Mr Macron did not deny it: "I offered to come to have a full-fledged discussion because I thought it was more respectful and productive."

Personal attacks by Israeli leaders "upset" him, he said, including a letter sent by Mr Netanyahu accusing him of fanning the flames of anti-Semitism against French Jews. "I am insulted and first I think this is a huge mistake from your Prime Minister because he is giving a justification to anti-Semitism," he said.

Anti-Semitism has also increased in the US and Germany, he pointed out – two countries that are not planning to recognise Palestine anytime soon.

Iran sanctions

Finally, Mr Macron said that he expects international sanctions to be reinstated against Iran by the end of the month. "The latest news we had from the Iranians are not serious," he said. Britain, France and Germany, all signatories to a 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, last month triggered a mechanism to eventually "snapback" the UN sanctions.

"France has always been a very demanding and clear and consistent player on the Iranian issue," Mr Macron said. "And I think this is very important for your country and your people," he added, addressing Israelis, who widely view Iran as an existential threat.

"We never underestimated the risk of the nuclear bomb in Iran, but as well on ballistic capacities and regional destabilisation coming from Iran, as they are unclear and they don't provide any clear commitment on that.

"This is a European position and we've worked with our British and German colleagues. We will put the snapbacks," he said, referring to the mechanism for the resumption of sanctions provided for by a UN Security Council resolution.