President Sheikh Mohamed and France's Macron condemn Israeli attack on Doha

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed and French President Emmanuel Macron have denounced Israel's deadly attack on Doha in a phone call.
The leaders said the strike on Tuesday was a breach of Qatar's sovereignty and a threat to regional security and stability, state news agency Wam reported on Friday.
The Israeli military carried out the attack in an attempt to assassinate senior Hamas leaders, sparking international condemnation. The militant group said its senior officials survived the attack, but five of its members were killed. A Qatari security force member also died.
Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Macron emphasised their opposition to any plans by Israel to annex the occupied West Bank, parts of occupied Palestine or to forcibly displace Palestinians. They said such actions would pose a serious threat to hopes of enacting a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
The two leaders repeated that there is a need to intensify international efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state, based on the principles of the long-proposed two-state solution. They said that strategy was crucial to delivering sustained peace and stability in the Middle East.
The call also included talks on efforts to further bolster long-standing ties between the UAE and France under an existing strategic partnership.
