UN experts say Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Now what?

UN investigators have concluded that Israel is committing four of the five acts that constitute genocide in Gaza.

In a 72-page report, independent experts detailed “direct evidence” of deliberate intent and acts of genocide against Palestinians.

While the document does not have immediate legally binding consequences, analysts and human rights experts say it holds weight as it extensively documents acts and intent of genocide, making it harder for countries to ignore the findings or claim plausible deniability.

"This report is significant because it reinforces the consensus among experts about the genocidal campaign in Gaza," said Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine director at Human Rights Watch. "It makes it clear that states can no longer say they did not know."

Legal obligations

Under the 1948 Genocide Convention, all states have a legal obligation to prevent and punish genocide.

The primary obligation applies to states that have ratified the convention. However, the duty to prevent genocide under customary international law binds all states, including those that are not formal signatories.

A banner reads 'Israel kills a child every hour. Good night' at a gathering on Thursday in Toledo, Spain, where the names of more than 18,500 children killed in Gaza were read out. EPA

The findings of the UN commission "underscore these legal duties", Mr Shakir told The National. "States are legally obliged to use all of their leverage to prevent genocide in Gaza, including taking concrete measures like suspending arms to Israel, imposing sanctions on Israeli officials responsible for ongoing grave abuses, suspending preferential trade deals, and using all other means within their power to press Israel to end the ongoing mass atrocities in Gaza."

The extent to which nations take action depends on their "political will", said Nancy Okail, president and chief executive of the Centre for International Policy in Washington.

The findings of the report "won't automatically trigger enforcement of any measures", but the detailed evidence means that countries "can no longer plausibly claim ignorance or not knowing", Ms Okail said. "It's evident, it's documented, so now they have an obligation to prevent and punish acts of genocide."

Evidence for action

The commission's report can also be used as evidence in continuing cases against Israel in the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Last year, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant, as well as three Hamas leaders who are now dead, on allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

In January last year, the ICJ ordered Israel to refrain from any acts that could fall under the Genocide Convention and to ensure its troops commit no genocidal acts against Palestinians.

With the UN commission finding evidence of genocide, countries are now under renewed pressure to fulfil their legal obligations to both courts.

"Their duty to act is triggered by the mere risk of genocide, a threshold that was crossed in Gaza more than a year and a half ago," said Mr Shakir.

"The commission's report adds to the mountain of evidence that Israel is clearly violating the Genocide Convention, and whether or not states agree is irrelevant to their duties to take urgent action."

Both courts have been challenged by Israel and its staunch ally, the US.

Pressure on US

The US has imposed sanctions on ICC officials in response to the arrest warrants, and has dismissed South Africa's case against Israel in the ICJ as "unfounded".

Pro-Palestine outside the International Court of Justice in The Hague on January 26, 2024. Reuters

But amid a build-up of extensive evidence, the report increases pressure on the US, Ms Okail said.

The country is a signatory to the Geneva Convention and the Genocide Convention, and under its Proxmire Act, genocide is a federal crime that is punishable even outside US territories.

"This is significant, particularly given the sizeable material support that the United States provides to Israel in terms of arms, security assistance and political support," Ms Okail told The National.

Between October 2023 and October 2024, the US spent a record $17.9 billion on military aid to Israel, the most military aid sent in a year, according to a report for Brown University’s Costs of War project.

Mr Shakir says the US is "complicit in Israel's war crimes", both under President Donald Trump and former president Joe Biden's administrations.

"There's a mountain of evidence that US arms are being used to commit war crimes," he told The National. The commission's report adds to the evidence, but "the factual reality on the ground for Gazans heightens the obligations of the US to end its complicity and stop providing arms", he said.

The findings

In its report, the commission urged Israel and all states to "fulfil their legal obligations under international law to end the genocide and punish those responsible for it".

The commission investigated the events on and since October 7, 2023, and concluded that Israeli authorities and Israeli security forces committed four of the five genocidal acts defined by the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

They were: killing members of a group; causing them serious physical or mental harm; intentionally subjecting them to living conditions intended to cause physical destruction; and imposing measures aimed at preventing the birth of children.

"Explicit statements by Israeli civilian and military authorities and the pattern of conduct of the Israeli security forces indicate that the genocidal acts were committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip as a group," its report said.

The findings reaffirm what human rights groups, genocide scholars and Palestinians have been saying since October 2023.

In Gaza, Israel has "killed an unprecedented number of Palestinians, imposed a total siege on the strip, blocked humanitarian aid leading to starvation, systematically destroyed the healthcare and education systems, committed systematic acts of sexual and gender-based violence, and directly targeted children" among other violations, according to the report.

THE%C2%A0SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.4-litre%20four-cylinder%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20210hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20320Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Starting%20from%20Dh89%2C900%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Aston martin DBX specs Engine: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: nine-speed automatic Power: 542bhp Torque: 700Nm Top speed: 291kph Price: Dh848,000 On sale: Q2, 2020



What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

At a glance - Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 Launched: 2008 Categories: Health, energy, water, food, global high schools Prize: Dh2.2 million (Dh360,000 for global high schools category) Winners’ announcement: Monday, January 13 Impact in numbers 335 million people positively impacted by projects 430,000 jobs created 10 million people given access to clean and affordable drinking water 50 million homes powered by renewable energy 6.5 billion litres of water saved 26 million school children given solar lighting

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

DUBAI CARNIVAL RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap US$135,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Dubai Future, Harry Bentley (jockey), Saeed bin Suroor (trainer). 7.05pm UAE 1000 Guineas Listed $250,000 (Dirt) 1,600m Winner Dubai Love, Patrick Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 7.40pm Dubai Dash Listed $175,000 (T) 1,000m Winner: Equilateral, James Doyle, Charles Hills. 8.15pm Al Bastakiya Trial Conditions $100,000 (D) 1.900m Winner Laser Show, Kevin Stott, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.50pm Al Fahidi Fort Group Two $250,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Glorious Journey, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby. 9.25pm Handicap $135,000 (D) 2,000m Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar.

Roger Federer's record at Wimbledon Roger Federer's record at Wimbledon 1999 - 1st round 2000 - 1st round 2001 - Quarter-finalist 2002 - 1st round 2003 - Winner 2004 - Winner 2005 - Winner 2006 - Winner 2007 - Winner 2008 - Finalist 2009 - Winner 2010 - Quarter-finalist 2011 - Quarter-finalist 2012 - Winner 2013 - 2nd round 2014 - Finalist 2015 - Finalist 2016 - Semi-finalist

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Airev Started: September 2023 Founder: Muhammad Khalid Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: Generative AI Initial investment: Undisclosed Investment stage: Series A Investors: Core42 Current number of staff: 47

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

MATCH INFO Manchester City 4 (Gundogan 8' (P), Bernardo Silva 19', Jesus 72', 75') Fulham 0 Red cards: Tim Ream (Fulham) Man of the Match: Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

UAE SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ali Khaseif, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Adel Al Hosani Defenders: Bandar Al Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohammed Barghash, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Hassan Al Mahrami, Yousef Jaber, Salem Rashid, Mohammed Al Attas, Alhassan Saleh Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Abdullah Ramadan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Majed Hassan, Yahya Nader, Ahmed Barman, Abdullah Hamad, Khalfan Mubarak, Khalil Al Hammadi, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Harib Abdallah, Mohammed Jumah, Yahya Al Ghassani Forwards: Fabio De Lima, Caio Canedo, Ali Saleh, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue, Zayed Al Ameri

Dubai Women's Tour teams Agolico BMC

Andy Schleck Cycles-Immo Losch

Aromitalia Basso Bikes Vaiano

Cogeas Mettler Look

Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

Hitec Products – Birk Sport

Kazakhstan National Team

Kuwait Cycling Team

Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux

Minsk Cycling Club

Pannonia Regional Team (Fehérvár)

Team Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Team Ciclotel

UAE Women’s Team

Under 23 Kazakhstan Team

Wheel Divas Cycling Team

Q&A with Dash Berlin Welcome back. What was it like to return to RAK and to play for fans out here again?

It’s an amazing feeling to be back in the passionate UAE again. Seeing the fans having a great time that is what it’s all about.



You're currently touring the globe as part of your Legends of the Feels Tour. How important is it to you to include the Middle East in the schedule?

The tour is doing really well and is extensive and intensive at the same time travelling all over the globe. My Middle Eastern fans are very dear to me, it’s good to be back.



You mix tracks that people know and love, but you also have a visually impressive set too (graphics etc). Is that the secret recipe to Dash Berlin's live gigs?

People enjoying the combination of the music and visuals are the key factor in the success of the Legends Of The Feel tour 2018.



Have you had some time to explore Ras al Khaimah too? If so, what have you been up to?

Coming fresh out of Las Vegas where I continue my 7th annual year DJ residency at Marquee, I decided it was a perfect moment to catch some sun rays and enjoy the warm hospitality of Bab Al Bahr.





Squads India: Kohli (c), Rahul, Shaw, Agarwal, Pujara, Rahane, Vihari, Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Kuldeep, Shami, Umesh, Siraj, Thakur West Indies: Holder (c), Ambris, Bishoo, Brathwaite, Chase, Dowrich (wk), Gabriel, Hamilton, Hetmyer, Hope, Lewis, Paul, Powell, Roach, Warrican, Joseph

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

8 UAE companies helping families reduce their carbon footprint Greenheart Organic Farms This Dubai company was one of the country’s first organic farms, set up in 2012, and it now delivers a wide array of fruits and vegetables grown regionally or in the UAE, as well as other grocery items, to both Dubai and Abu Dhabi doorsteps. www.greenheartuae.com Modibodi Founded in Australia, Modibodi is now in the UAE with waste-free, reusable underwear that eliminates the litter created by a woman’s monthly cycle, which adds up to approximately 136kgs of sanitary waste over a lifetime. www.modibodi.ae The Good Karma Co From brushes made of plant fibres to eco-friendly storage solutions, this company has planet-friendly alternatives to almost everything we need, including tin foil and toothbrushes. www.instagram.com/thegoodkarmaco Re:told One Dubai boutique, Re:told, is taking second-hand garments and selling them on at a fraction of the price, helping to cut back on the hundreds of thousands of tonnes of clothes thrown into landfills each year. www.shopretold.com Lush Lush provides products such as shampoo and conditioner as package-free bars with reusable tins to store. www.mena.lush.com Bubble Bro Offering filtered, still and sparkling water on tap, Bubble Bro is attempting to ensure we don’t produce plastic or glass waste. Founded in 2017 by Adel Abu-Aysha, the company is on track to exceeding its target of saving one million bottles by the end of the year. www.bubble-bro.com Coethical This company offers refillable, eco-friendly home cleaning and hygiene products that are all biodegradable, free of chemicals and certifiably not tested on animals. www.instagram.com/coethical Eggs & Soldiers This bricks-and-mortar shop and e-store, founded by a Dubai mum-of-four, is the place to go for all manner of family products – from reusable cloth diapers to organic skincare and sustainable toys. www.eggsnsoldiers.com

The Voice of Hind Rajab Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees Director: Kaouther Ben Hania Rating: 4/5

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

MATCH INFO Al Jazira 3 (O Abdulrahman 43', Kenno 82', Mabkhout 90 4') Al Ain 1 (Laba 39') Red cards: Bandar Al Ahbabi (Al Ain)

THE SPECS Engine: 4.4-litre V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 523hp Torque: 750Nm Price: Dh469,000

The biog Nickname: Mama Nadia to children, staff and parents Education: Bachelors degree in English Literature with Social work from UAE University As a child: Kept sweets on the window sill for workers, set aside money to pay for education of needy families Holidays: Spends most of her days off at Senses often with her family who describe the centre as part of their life too

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4.0-litre%20twin-turbo%20V8%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E640hp%20at%206%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E850Nm%20from%202%2C300-4%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E11.9L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh749%2C800%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key 2013/14 UAE Motorsport dates October 4: Round One of Rotax Max Challenge, Al Ain (karting) October 1: 1 Round One of the inaugural UAE Desert Championship (rally) November 1-3: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Formula One) November 28-30: Dubai International Rally January 9-11: 24Hrs of Dubai (Touring Cars / Endurance) March 21: Round 11 of Rotax Max Challenge, Muscat, Oman (karting) April 4-10: Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (Endurance)

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

Gifts exchanged King Charles - replica of President Eisenhower Sword

Queen Camilla - Tiffany & Co vintage 18-carat gold, diamond and ruby flower brooch

Donald Trump - hand-bound leather book with Declaration of Independence

Melania Trump - personalised Anya Hindmarch handbag

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

How to come clean about financial infidelity Be honest and transparent: It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with.

It is always better to own up than be found out. Tell your partner everything they want to know. Show remorse. Inform them of the extent of the situation so they know what they are dealing with. Work on yourself: Be honest with yourself and your partner and figure out why you did it. Don’t be ashamed to ask for professional help.

Be honest with yourself and your partner and figure out why you did it. Don’t be ashamed to ask for professional help. Give it time: Like any breach of trust, it requires time to rebuild. So be consistent, communicate often and be patient with your partner and yourself.

Like any breach of trust, it requires time to rebuild. So be consistent, communicate often and be patient with your partner and yourself. Discuss your financial situation regularly: Ensure your spouse is involved in financial matters and decisions. Your ability to consistently follow through with what you say you are going to do when it comes to money can make all the difference in your partner’s willingness to trust you again.

Ensure your spouse is involved in financial matters and decisions. Your ability to consistently follow through with what you say you are going to do when it comes to money can make all the difference in your partner’s willingness to trust you again. Work on a plan to resolve the problem together: If there is a lot of debt, for example, create a budget and financial plan together and ensure your partner is fully informed, involved and supported. Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%20synchronous%20electric%20motors%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E660hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C100Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20automatic%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E488km-560km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh850%2C000%20(estimate)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOctober%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

EGYPT SQUAD Goalkeepers: Ahmed El Shennawy, Mohamed El Shennawy, Mohamed Abou-Gabal, Mahmoud Abdel Rehem "Genesh"

Defenders: Ahmed Elmohamady, Ahmed Hegazi, Omar Gaber, Ali Gazal, Ayman Ahsraf, Mahmoud Hamdy, Baher Elmohamady, Ahmed Ayman Mansour, Mahmoud Alaa, Ahmed Abou-Elfotouh

Midfielders: Walid Soliman, Abdallah El Said, Mohamed Elneny, Tarek Hamed, Mahmoud “Trezeguet” Hassan, Amr Warda, Nabil Emad

Forwards: Ahmed Ali, Mohamed Salah, Marwan Mohsen, Ahmed "Kouka" Hassan.

Jebel Ali card 1.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,400m 2.15pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,400m 2.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,000m 3.15pm: Handicap Dh105,000 1,200m 3.45pm: Maiden Dh75,000 1,600m 4.15pm: Handicap Dh105,000 1,600m 4.45pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,800m The National selections 1.45pm: Cosmic Glow 2.15pm: Karaginsky 2.45pm: Welcome Surprise 3.15pm: Taamol 3.45pm: Rayig 4.15pm: Chiefdom 4.45pm: California Jumbo

The Birkin bag is made by Hermès.

It is named after actress and singer Jane Birkin

Noone from Hermès will go on record to say how much a new Birkin costs, how long one would have to wait to get one, and how many bags are actually made each year.

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

PAST 10 BRITISH GRAND PRIX WINNERS 2016 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP)

2015 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP)

2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP)

2013 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP)

2012 - Mark Webber (Red Bull Racing)

2011 - Fernando Alonso (Ferrari)

2010 - Mark Webber (Red Bull Racing)

2009 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

2008 - Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)

2007 - Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)