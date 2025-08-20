US targets more ICC prosecutors with sanctions

The US on Wednesday imposed sanctions on four more International Criminal Court officials, broadening its confrontational strategy to thwart the court's war crimes cases involving Israel.

Those named in the sanctions are judges Kimberly Prost of Canada and Nicolas Yann Guillou of France, along with deputy prosecutors Nazhat Shameem Khan of Fiji and Mame Mandiaye Niang of Senegal.

“The United States has been clear and steadfast in our opposition to the ICC’s politicisation, abuse of power, disregard for our national sovereignty, and illegitimate judicial overreach,” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement. “The court is a national security threat that has been an instrument for lawfare against the United States and our close ally Israel.”

He added that those named in the sanctions directly engaged in efforts by the ICC “to investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute nationals of the United States or Israel, without the consent of either nation”.

The US has long rejected the ICC’s jurisdiction over its citizens and Israeli officials.

The new measures follow sanctions imposed in June against four judges over their efforts to investigate or arrest American and Israeli citizens.

Mr Rubio denounced the Hague-based tribunal as a “bankrupt institution” and welcomed sanctions previously imposed on its top prosecutors for pursuing cases against Israeli leaders.

He said Ms Prost is being designated for ruling to authorise the ICC’s investigation into US personnel in Afghanistan. Mr Guillou is being designated for ruling to authorise the ICC’s issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former minister of defence Yoav Gallant.

Deputy prosecutors Khan and Niang are being designated for continuing to support “illegitimate” ICC actions against Israel, including upholding the court's arrest warrants for Mr Netanyahu and Mr Gallant since they assumed leadership of the ICC’s Office of the Prosecutor.

