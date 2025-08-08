A tattered Israeli flies in Gaza, as seen from Israel's side of the border. Reuters
Israel's Gaza takeover plan sparks international outrage

Calls grow for major rethink after Israeli government approves military takeover of entire Palestinian enclave

August 08, 2025

Israel’s plans to fully take over Gaza drew international condemnation on Friday, with the UN, western nations and countries in the Middle East warning that it would only lead to more bloodshed and increase the suffering of civilians in the Palestinian enclave.

Israel’s security cabinet on Friday approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans, starting with a military operation to take control of Gaza's main city in the north and displace half the population by forcing them south.

Mr Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel intends to take military control of all of Gaza and will eventually hand it over to armed forces to govern the enclave.

Sources told The National that invading Gaza city would be the beginning of reoccupying the entire Gaza Strip, 20 years after Israel's “disengagement” from the Palestinian territory.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged Israel to “reconsider immediately”, saying the plan to send troops into Gaza city and other areas was “wrong” and would “only bring more bloodshed”.

“This action will do nothing to bring an end to this conflict or to help secure the release of the hostages,” Mr Starmer said in a statement released by Downing Street on Friday. “It will only bring more bloodshed.”

Mr Starmer added that he was working on a peace plan to “achieve a brighter future for Palestinians and Israelis” but “without both sides engaging in good faith in negotiations, that prospect is vanishing before our eyes”.

“Our message is clear: a diplomatic solution is possible, but both parties must step away from the path of destruction,” he said.

Relations between the two countries have deteriorated significantly in recent weeks after the UK said it would recognise a Palestinian state unless Israel met certain conditions, including ending the “appalling situation” in Gaza.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said Israel's plans for a complete military takeover of "the occupied Gaza strip must be immediately halted".

The decision "runs contrary to the ruling of the International Court of Justice that Israel must bring its occupation to an end as soon as possible, to the realisation of the agreed two-state solution and to the right of Palestinians to self-determination", Mr Turk said in a statement.

He warned the escalation will result in "more massive forced displacement, more killing, more unbearable suffering, senseless destruction and atrocity crimes".

Australia has also urged Israel to back down from its plan.

“Australia calls on Israel to not go down this path, which will only worsen the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza," Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.

"Permanent forced displacement is a violation of international law."

Australia and international partners are pressing for a ceasefire, the return of hostages and aid to flow unimpeded, she said.

“A two-state solution is the only pathway to secure an enduring peace, a Palestinian state and the state of Israel, living side-by-side in peace and security within internationally-recognised borders,” said the minister.

Turkey said Israel's decision marked a “new phase of its expansionist and genocidal policy in the region”.

“Every step taken by the fundamentalist Netanyahu government to continue the genocide against Palestinians and expand the occupation deals a heavy blow to international peace and security, increases regional instability, and further deepens the humanitarian crisis,” said the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

It urged Israel to “immediately halt its war plans, accept a ceasefire in Gaza, and begin negotiations toward a two-state solution”.

The Israeli army already controls some 75 per cent of Gaza, displacing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians whose towns and homes have been reduced to ruins.

Updated: August 08, 2025, 9:32 AM`
