Genocide allegations against Israel 'unfounded', says US after ICJ ruling

The US on Friday said the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice was unfounded, after the court delivered a partial victory to South Africa in its preliminary measures ruling.

The UN's highest court on Friday ruled that South Africa's claims that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians are “plausible”.

The ICJ ordered Israel to take all measures to prevent genocide against Gazans and allow aid into the Palestinian enclave.

A State Department official told The National that Washington “recognises that the International Court of Justice plays a vital role in the peaceful settlement of disputes” but said the US maintains its position that “allegations of genocide are unfounded”.

“We have consistently made clear that Israel must take all take all possible steps to minimise civilian harm, increase the flow of humanitarian assistance and address dehumanising rhetoric,” the official added.

As its top ally and financial backer, Washington has played a critical role in Israel's ability to conduct its military campaign in Gaza.

President Joe Biden's administration has asserted that it has made no legal assessment about Israel’s conduct in Gaza or whether US weapons may have been misused.

The White House and the Pentagon did not immediately comment on the ICJ ruling.

Mr Biden has twice circumvented Congress to ramp up military sales to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

The State Department official argued on Friday that part of the ICJ's ruling was “consistent” with Washington's position “that Israel has the right to take action to ensure the terrorist attacks of October 7 cannot be repeated”.

A former ICJ legal fellow and expert on the genocide case told The National ahead of the Friday ruling that for Israel's allies “the parameters of the court orders will be really important to [third-party states] in deciding how you continue forward” in providing aid.

Meanwhile, the senior foreign affairs representative the House of Representatives criticised the ICJ ruling.

“I condemn the ICJ’s determination that South Africa’s claims against Israel under the Genocide Convention are ‘plausible’,” House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Mike McCaul said in a statement.

“South Africa’s claims are meritless, and the US must continue to provide unwavering support to Israel to defend itself against the threat posed by Hamas.”

Washington has largely dismissed the merits of the ICJ case, despite historically welcoming its findings, including in cases pertaining to Myanmar, Ukraine and Syria.

Earlier this week, 210 members of Congress from both sides of the political divide sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken denouncing the case over claims of South Africa's “deeply hostile stance towards Israel”.