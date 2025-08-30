Macron's Palestine pivot: from sympathy for Israel to two-state champion

French President Emmanuel Macron has emerged in the past two years as an unlikely champion of Palestinian statehood.

His support has come as a surprise to many. When he was first elected in 2017, he showed little interest in Palestinian engagement and instead focused on building his relationship with Israel.

So, when he first announced his intention, in early 2025, of recognising a Palestinian state, many doubted Mr Macron would actually do it. After all, his predecessor Francois Hollande had made similar promises and failed to deliver.

But now, Mr Macron is set to recognise Palestine in September, and is likely to do so with two other Group of Seven countries – the UK and Canada – as well as Australia, New Zealand and Malta.

These babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed Emmanuel Macron on Gaza

The initiative is framed as a last-ditch attempt at creating the possibility for peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

As he leads diplomatic efforts towards the establishment of a Palestinian state, Mr Macron has faced not only Israeli but also US anger.

Both countries have tried to portray him as out of step with France's Jewish population of around half a million people.

October 7

Like many other western leaders, Mr Macron travelled to Jerusalem in a show of support for Israel after the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led incursions killed around 1,200 people.

There, he expressed solidarity with Israel, and drew comparisons between Hamas and ISIS, invoking the spectre of extremist attacks on French soil. “You are not alone,” he told Mr Netanyahu.

At the time, the two leaders enjoyed relatively good relations. Two months into his presidency in 2017, Mr Macron had taken the unprecedented step of inviting the Israeli leader to a national commemoration for the victims of a mass deportation of French Jews during the Second World War.

“That day, you were keen to stand beside me,” Mr Macron reminded Mr Netanyahu in a letter earlier this week, in which he described the Israeli leader's accusations that he was fuelling anti-Semitism as “an offence to France as a whole”.

On August 17, Mr Netanyahu wrote a public letter to Mr Macron, alleging that anti-Semitic attacks in France had “surged” since Mr Macron said he would recognise Palestine.

Mr Netanyahu's accusations that Mr Macron was fanning the flames of anti-Semitism were recently echoed by the US ambassador to France, Charles Kushner. He was summoned by the French Foreign Ministry for an explanation.

France has been plagued for decades by spikes in anti-Semitic attacks that echo Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

News of physical attacks against Jews, of desecration of Jewish sites, or of assets related to Israel, routinely make headlines in France.

While they nearly quadrupled after October 7 to 1,676 in 2023 compared to 2022, a 6 per cent reduction was reported in 2024, according to the latest report from France's National Consultative Commission on Human Rights. Statistics for 2025 are not yet available.

November 2023

One month into Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, Mr Macron became one of the first western leaders to publicly challenge the operation’s scale and humanitarian cost.

“These babies, these ladies, these old people are bombed and killed,” he told the BBC. “There is no reason for that and no legitimacy. So we do urge Israel to stop.”

At the time, more than 11,000 Gazans had been killed. The figure is now close to 63,000.

President Macron was among the first western leaders to criticise Israel for the civilian toll from its military campaign in Gaza. EPA

The remarks sparked fury in Israel, with Mr Netanyahu accusing Mr Macron of making “a serious mistake factually and morally”.

Since then, Mr Macron and Mr Netanyahu have regularly clashed, with the French leader last year accusing Israel of “spreading barbarity” in the face of claims of a “just war” in Gaza.

The two leaders last spoke in June, after Israel's bombing campaign against Iran. That came eight months after a tense call over the Gaza war.

Despite the tensions, Mr Macron has made a point of not suspending France's support for Israel's security needs, particularly regarding Iran.

February 2024

In a notable policy shift, Mr Macron said at a joint press conference in Paris with Jordan's King Abdullah II that recognising Palestine was “no longer taboo” for France.

‘’We owe it to Palestinians, whose aspirations have been trampled on for too long,” he said. “We owe it to Israelis, who lived through the worst anti-Semitic massacre of our time. We owe it to a region that is seeking to rise above those who promote chaos and seed revenge.’’

But he gave no timeline and critics accused him of stalling, like Mr Hollande had done. Ireland, Spain, Norway and Slovenia moved ahead with recognition in 2024 without France.

Yet behind the scenes, groundwork was being laid. In a call with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Mr Macron urged him to implement the necessary reforms, setting recognition as a goal.

In June, Mr Abbas responded with a letter in which he called for the demilitarisation of Hamas and its exclusion from Gaza's future governance, in line with French demands. Paris hailed the letter as a diplomatic breakthrough.

In early April, after visiting Rafah, on the Gaza border, Mr Macron promised to recognise Palestine “within months”, initially looking to a June announcement at the UN. But Israel's surprise attacks against Iran disrupted his plans, which were postponed to September.

September recognition

On July 24, Mr Macron said on X that he would recognise Palestine before the United Nations General Assembly in September.

“We must build the State of Palestine, guarantee its viability, and ensure that by accepting its demilitarisation and fully recognising Israel, it contributes to the security of all in the region,” he wrote.

The date has been set for September 22, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said this week.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (centre left with President Macron), has endorsed French demands on Hamas and Gaza's governance. EPA

The announcement came amid growing international outrage over famine in Gaza and reports that hundreds had been killed at aid distribution points. Mr Macron appeared to be pushing a calculated diplomatic domino effect.

It was a gamble that appears to have succeeded, in part.

France and the UK are permanent members of the UN Security Council and represent long-standing western holdouts on Palestinian recognition.

But initial hopes that Saudi Arabia would in turn normalise relations with Israel have collapsed. For that, a ceasefire in Gaza would have been needed.

The US quickly condemned France's move. “This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace. It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7,” said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Without US and Israeli support, a Palestinian state remains elusive. But Mr Macron has shown that he is able to create momentum, which may yet lead to unexpected results.

What sanctions would be reimposed? Under ‘snapback’, measures imposed on Iran by the UN Security Council in six resolutions would be restored, including: An arms embargo

A ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing

A ban on launches and other activities with ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, as well as ballistic missile technology transfer and technical assistance

A targeted global asset freeze and travel ban on Iranian individuals and entities

Authorisation for countries to inspect Iran Air Cargo and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines cargoes for banned goods

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Alnamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMicrofinance%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E16%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFamily%20offices%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Key findings of Jenkins report Founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hassan al Banna, "accepted the political utility of violence"

Views of key Muslim Brotherhood ideologue, Sayyid Qutb, have “consistently been understood” as permitting “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” and “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

Muslim Brotherhood at all levels has repeatedly defended Hamas attacks against Israel, including the use of suicide bombers and the killing of civilians.

Laying out the report in the House of Commons, David Cameron told MPs: "The main findings of the review support the conclusion that membership of, association with, or influence by the Muslim Brotherhood should be considered as a possible indicator of extremism."

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

%3Cp%3EThe%20Punishment%20of%20Luxury%3Cbr%3EOMD%3Cbr%3E100%25%20Records%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Normcore explained Something of a fashion anomaly, normcore is essentially a celebration of the unremarkable. The term was first popularised by an article in New York magazine in 2014 and has been dubbed “ugly”, “bland’ and "anti-style" by fashion writers. It’s hallmarks are comfort, a lack of pretentiousness and neutrality – it is a trend for those who would rather not stand out from the crowd. For the most part, the style is unisex, favouring loose silhouettes, thrift-shop threads, baseball caps and boyish trainers. It is important to note that normcore is not synonymous with cheapness or low quality; there are high-fashion brands, including Parisian label Vetements, that specialise in this style. Embraced by fashion-forward street-style stars around the globe, it’s uptake in the UAE has been relatively slow.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

SRI LANKA SQUAD Upul Tharanga (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella

Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana

Chamara Kapugedara, Thisara Perera, Seekuge Prasanna

Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera

Vishwa Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

War 2 Director: Ayan Mukerji Stars: Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana Rating: 2/5

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

Why are asylum seekers being housed in hotels? The number of asylum applications in the UK has reached a new record high, driven by those illegally entering the country in small boats crossing the English Channel. A total of 111,084 people applied for asylum in the UK in the year to June 2025, the highest number for any 12-month period since current records began in 2001. Asylum seekers and their families can be housed in temporary accommodation while their claim is assessed. The Home Office provides the accommodation, meaning asylum seekers cannot choose where they live. When there is not enough housing, the Home Office can move people to hotels or large sites like former military bases.

Champions League Last 16 Red Bull Salzburg (AUT) v Bayern Munich (GER) Sporting Lisbon (POR) v Manchester City (ENG) Benfica (POR) v Ajax (NED) Chelsea (ENG) v Lille (FRA) Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Manchester United (ENG) Villarreal (ESP) v Juventus (ITA) Inter Milan (ITA) v Liverpool (ENG) Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid (ESP)

THE%20SWIMMERS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESally%20El-Hosaini%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENathalie%20Issa%2C%20Manal%20Issa%2C%20Ahmed%20Malek%20and%20Ali%20Suliman%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 2-litre 4-cylinder and 3.6-litre 6-cylinder Power: 220 and 280 horsepower Torque: 350 and 360Nm Transmission: eight-speed automatic Price: from Dh136,521 VAT and Dh166,464 VAT On sale: now

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The smuggler Eldarir had arrived at JFK in January 2020 with three suitcases, containing goods he valued at $300, when he was directed to a search area.

Officers found 41 gold artefacts among the bags, including amulets from a funerary set which prepared the deceased for the afterlife.

Also found was a cartouche of a Ptolemaic king on a relief that was originally part of a royal building or temple.

The largest single group of items found in Eldarir’s cases were 400 shabtis, or figurines.

Khouli conviction Khouli smuggled items into the US by making false declarations to customs about the country of origin and value of the items.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he provided “false provenances which stated that [two] Egyptian antiquities were part of a collection assembled by Khouli's father in Israel in the 1960s” when in fact “Khouli acquired the Egyptian antiquities from other dealers”.

He was sentenced to one year of probation, six months of home confinement and 200 hours of community service in 2012 after admitting buying and smuggling Egyptian antiquities, including coffins, funerary boats and limestone figures.

For sale A number of other items said to come from the collection of Ezeldeen Taha Eldarir are currently or recently for sale.

Their provenance is described in near identical terms as the British Museum shabti: bought from Salahaddin Sirmali, "authenticated and appraised" by Hossen Rashed, then imported to the US in 1948. - An Egyptian Mummy mask dating from 700BC-30BC, is on offer for £11,807 ($15,275) online by a seller in Mexico - A coffin lid dating back to 664BC-332BC was offered for sale by a Colorado-based art dealer, with a starting price of $65,000 - A shabti that was on sale through a Chicago-based coin dealer, dating from 1567BC-1085BC, is up for $1,950

Super%20Mario%20Bros%20Wonder %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENintendo%20EPD%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENintendo%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENintendo%20Switch%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Sunday's games Liverpool v West Ham United, 4.30pm (UAE)

Southampton v Burnley, 4.30pm

Arsenal v Manchester City, 7pm

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

Greatest Royal Rumble results John Cena pinned Triple H in a singles match Cedric Alexander retained the WWE Cruiserweight title against Kalisto Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt win the Raw Tag Team titles against Cesaro and Sheamus Jeff Hardy retained the United States title against Jinder Mahal Bludgeon Brothers retain the SmackDown Tag Team titles against the Usos Seth Rollins retains the Intercontinental title against The Miz, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe AJ Styles remains WWE World Heavyweight champion after he and Shinsuke Nakamura are both counted out The Undertaker beats Rusev in a casket match Brock Lesnar retains the WWE Universal title against Roman Reigns in a steel cage match Braun Strowman won the 50-man Royal Rumble by eliminating Big Cass last

Roll%20of%20Honour%2C%20men%E2%80%99s%20domestic%20rugby%20season %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EWest%20Asia%20Premiership%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Tigers%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Bahrain%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20Premiership%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Jebel%20Ali%20Dragons%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Dubai%20Hurricanes%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20Division%201%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Sharks%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Harlequins%20II%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20Division%202%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Tigers%20III%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Dubai%20Sharks%20II%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDubai%20Sevens%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Tigers%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Dubai%20Hurricanes%3C%2Fp%3E%0A