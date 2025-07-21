Inquiry launched at Charles de Gaulle airport after agent chants 'free Palestine' to passengers

French airport authorities have acknowledged a breach of protocols after a staff member was filmed confronting passengers with a political chant.

The actions of a security agent at Charles de Gaulle near Paris was described by the airport's managing company, Groupe ADP, as “unacceptable.”

The staff member is understood to have been identified following the circulation of a viral video in which she is heard saying “free Palestine” after inspecting the passports of passengers, believed to be from Israel.

The incident took place earlier this month during a secondary passport check after initial security screening – a procedure implemented for certain sensitive destinations, including Israel. The passport inspection was carried out by an external security company contracted by Air France.

In the video, which was posted on social media platform X on July 18, the agent can be heard saying “free Palestine” as she walks past the group. It was reported that she had previously checked their passports.

Air France told daily Le Figaro that it is “deeply attached to the values of welcome, respect and neutrality” and that it would ensure that these principles would be reiterated “with the greatest firmness” to the unnamed service provider. Its staff “are subject to the duty of reserve”, Air France added. The company is not reported to have confirmed the passengers' nationality.

Last week a security breach at the Tour de France cycle race made headlines when an anti-Israel protester attempted to interrupt cyclists competing in the competition.

A protester wearing a T-shirt that reads "Israel out of the tour" interferes as Jonas Abrahamsen passes. Reuters

Following publication of the video from the airport, Groupe ADP said that it would launch an investigation to verify whether the incident took place in a Parisian airport. If it were the case, Groupe ADP said on X, the employee's attitude “would be of course unacceptable”.

The video has triggered widespread reaction online, with several commentators accusing the security agent of anti-Semitism. The Israel-Palestine conflict is highly sensitive topic in France. Anti-Semitic incidents nearly quadrupled in 2023 due to the start of the Gaza war, but decreased by six per cent the following year.

The National has reached out to Air France for further comment.

