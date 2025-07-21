A security agent at Charles de Gaulle Airport has been accused of anti-Semitism for saying "free Palestine" to passengers believed to be from Israel. Reuters
A security agent at Charles de Gaulle Airport has been accused of anti-Semitism for saying "free Palestine" to passengers believed to be from Israel. Reuters
A security agent at Charles de Gaulle Airport has been accused of anti-Semitism for saying "free Palestine" to passengers believed to be from Israel. Reuters
A security agent at Charles de Gaulle Airport has been accused of anti-Semitism for saying "free Palestine" to passengers believed to be from Israel. Reuters

News

Europe

Inquiry launched at Charles de Gaulle airport after agent chants 'free Palestine' to passengers

Viral video triggers accusations of anti-Semitism and prompts airline to remind staff of rules

Sunniva Rose
Sunniva Rose

July 21, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

French airport authorities have acknowledged a breach of protocols after a staff member was filmed confronting passengers with a political chant.

The actions of a security agent at Charles de Gaulle near Paris was described by the airport's managing company, Groupe ADP, as “unacceptable.”

The staff member is understood to have been identified following the circulation of a viral video in which she is heard saying “free Palestine” after inspecting the passports of passengers, believed to be from Israel.

France's campaigning 'Lady Gaza' rallies support for a one-state vision
ExclusiveFrance's campaigning 'Lady Gaza' rallies support for a one-state vision
Read More

The incident took place earlier this month during a secondary passport check after initial security screening – a procedure implemented for certain sensitive destinations, including Israel. The passport inspection was carried out by an external security company contracted by Air France.

In the video, which was posted on social media platform X on July 18, the agent can be heard saying “free Palestine” as she walks past the group. It was reported that she had previously checked their passports.

Air France told daily Le Figaro that it is “deeply attached to the values of welcome, respect and neutrality” and that it would ensure that these principles would be reiterated “with the greatest firmness” to the unnamed service provider. Its staff “are subject to the duty of reserve”, Air France added. The company is not reported to have confirmed the passengers' nationality.

Last week a security breach at the Tour de France cycle race made headlines when an anti-Israel protester attempted to interrupt cyclists competing in the competition.

A protester wearing a T-shirt that reads "Israel out of the tour" interferes as Jonas Abrahamsen passes. Reuters
A protester wearing a T-shirt that reads "Israel out of the tour" interferes as Jonas Abrahamsen passes. Reuters

Following publication of the video from the airport, Groupe ADP said that it would launch an investigation to verify whether the incident took place in a Parisian airport. If it were the case, Groupe ADP said on X, the employee's attitude “would be of course unacceptable”.

The video has triggered widespread reaction online, with several commentators accusing the security agent of anti-Semitism. The Israel-Palestine conflict is highly sensitive topic in France. Anti-Semitic incidents nearly quadrupled in 2023 due to the start of the Gaza war, but decreased by six per cent the following year.

The National has reached out to Air France for further comment.

On Women's Day
Jetour T1 specs

Engine: 2-litre turbocharged

Power: 254hp

Torque: 390Nm

Price: From Dh126,000

Available: Now

UPI facts

More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023
More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE
Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems
Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Harry%20%26%20Meghan
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELiz%20Garbus%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Duke%20and%20Duchess%20of%20Sussex%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Floward%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbdulaziz%20Al%20Loughani%20and%20Mohamed%20Al%20Arifi%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EE-commerce%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbout%20%24200%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAljazira%20Capital%2C%20Rainwater%20Partners%2C%20STV%20and%20Impact46%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C200%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The candidates

Dr Ayham Ammora, scientist and business executive

Ali Azeem, business leader

Tony Booth, professor of education

Lord Browne, former BP chief executive

Dr Mohamed El-Erian, economist

Professor Wyn Evans, astrophysicist

Dr Mark Mann, scientist

Gina MIller, anti-Brexit campaigner

Lord Smith, former Cabinet minister

Sandi Toksvig, broadcaster

 

Kareem Shaheen on Canada
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGrowdash%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJuly%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESean%20Trevaskis%20and%20Enver%20Sorkun%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERestaurant%20technology%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24750%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Plus%20VC%2C%20Judah%20VC%2C%20TPN%20Investments%20and%20angel%20investors%2C%20including%20former%20Talabat%20chief%20executive%20Abdulhamid%20Alomar%2C%20and%20entrepreneur%20Zeid%20Husban%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Ms Yang's top tips for parents new to the UAE
  1. Join parent networks
  2. Look beyond school fees
  3. Keep an open mind
Emergency phone numbers in the UAE

Estijaba – 8001717 –  number to call to request coronavirus testing

Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111

Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre

Emirates airline – 600555555

Etihad Airways – 600555666

Ambulance – 998

Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Fighting with My Family

Director: Stephen Merchant 

Stars: Dwayne Johnson, Nick Frost, Lena Headey, Florence Pugh, Thomas Whilley, Tori Ellen Ross, Jack Lowden, Olivia Bernstone, Elroy Powell        

Four stars

Updated: July 21, 2025, 11:23 AM`
Read next...
Lebanon's Justice Minister Adel Nassar. Photo: Mohamad Zanaty for The National

Lebanon cannot call itself a state without answers to Beirut blast