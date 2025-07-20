Israel launches Deir Al Balah ground operation and attacks areas of Gaza for first time

The Israeli army announced on Sunday that it will launch ground operations in parts of central Gaza which it has not invaded since the war began, at a time when the strip’s population faces severe bombardment and critical shortages of humanitarian aid.

The offensive in Deir Al Balah was announced by Israel’s Arabic-language military spokesman Lt Col Avichay Adraee, who wrote in a post on X: “[The Israeli military] continues to operate with great force to destroy the enemy's capabilities and terrorist infrastructure in the area, as it expands its activities in this region to operate in an area it has not operated in before”. Lt Col Adraee ordered residents of the attacked areas to move south to the Al Mawasi area.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​The death toll in Gaza stands at 58,895 people, according to the strip’s Health Minsitry. Medical sources said 73 Palestinians aid seekers were killed on Sunday, 67 of whom were in the north, the latest example of Israeli troops attacking Palestinians waiting for supplies as the humanitarian situation in the region spirals.

The expanded military operation comes after hopes earlier in the month that Hamas and Israel were edging towards a hostage-ceasefire deal. Progress stalled over the extent to which Israeli troops would withdraw during the phases of an agreement.

There are also fears the offensive might be part of a wider plan to force Gazans into a concentration zone in the very south of the strip, a plan that has been floated by senior Israeli officials in recent days. The military's displacement order cuts access between Deir Al Balah and the southern cities of Khan Younis and Rafah, the latter of which Israel’s defence minister wants to turn into the a “humanitarian city”.

Israeli media reported that that the military has delayed entering Deir Al Balah due to fears that Israeli hostages captured on October 7 are being held in the area and that operations would endanger them. The lower rate of military operations also means that many displaced Gazans have sought refuge in the area and is where many international organisations are attempting to distribute aid.

The UN has been in contact with Israeli authorities to clarify whether their facilities in Deir Al Balah are included in Sunday’s displacement order, a UN official told AP. The official said in previous instances UN facilities were spared from evacuation orders.

UNRWA, the UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees, wrote in a post on X on Sunday that “the Israeli Authorities are starving civilians in #Gaza. Among them are 1 million children. Lift the siege: allow UNRWA to bring in food and medicines”.

Palestinians carry aid in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip July 20, 2025. Reuters

The plight of hostages continues to be one of the most divisive issues in Israel today. Saturday day evening saw more than 50,000 Israelis take to the streets of Tel Aviv in solidarity with captives. Demonstrators gathered outside the US embassy, with the father of one captive calling on US President Donald Trump to force a deal.

“The US holds the key to tipping the balance – to influencing both Israel and Hamas to close the deal and bring the hostages home,” said Ruby Chen, father of Itay Chen.

“We ask President Trump: use your power – now is the time.”

After the military’s announcement about the new operation, the forum said in a statement that “can anyone guarantee us that this decision won't come at the cost of our loved ones' lives?”.

The latest negotiations towards an agreement began in Doha on July 6 amid high expectations fuelled by upbeat comments made by Mr Trump that suggested a deal was in reach.

