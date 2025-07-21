Israel denies visa extension to senior UN humanitarian official over Gaza 'lies'

Israel has refused to extend the residency visa of a senior UN humanitarian official due to his comments on the Gaza war, accusing him of spreading "lies".

Jonathan Whittall, head of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Gaza and the West Bank, will be forced to leave his home in Jerusalem after Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar ordered his permit be withdrawn.

Mr Whittall, a South African, regularly visits Gaza and has repeatedly condemned the humanitarian conditions in the enclave. In April, he said Gazans were "slowly dying" due to the effects of Israel's war.

"I have instructed not to extend the residency permit of the head of the OCHA office in Israel, Jonathan Whittall," Mr Saar wrote on X in Hebrew.

He said Mr Whittall had engaged in "biased and hostile conduct against Israel, which distorted reality, presented false reports, slandered Israel and even violated the UN's own rules regarding neutrality".

"Whoever spreads lies about Israel - Israel will not work with him," Mr Saar said.

Smoke rises after an explosion in Gaza. Reuters

Mr Saar's decision is the latest taken by Israel against senior UN officials. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said last week that visas for three heads of UN agencies working in Gaza – the OCHA, human rights agency OHCHR, and the UN's Palestinian relief agency UNRWA – had not been reissued.

“Visas are not renewed or reduced in duration by Israel, explicitly in response to our work on protection of civilians,” OCHA chief Tom Fletcher told the UN Security Council earlier this month.

The UN has been critical of Israel over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. On Sunday the OCHA said Israel's latest eviction order in Gaza, this time in the Deir Al Balah area, would deal "another devastating blow" to aid efforts.

On Sunday morning, the Israeli military ordered Gazans in the area to leave immediately due to imminent operations. The area is where many international aid organisations have attempted to distribute aid.

But the OCHA said UN staff were "remaining" in the territory and their coordinates had been shared with "relevant parties", the agency said. At least 1,000 Gazan families had already fled, it added.

"UN staff are remaining in Deir Al Balah, spread across dozens of premises," it said. "These locations – as with all civilian sites – must be protected, regardless of displacement orders."

The area contains several humanitarian warehouses, four primary health clinics, four medical points, and critical water infrastructure including three wells, one reservoir, one solid waste dumping site and one wastewater pumping station, the OCHR said.

It warned that any damage to the facilities "will have life-threatening consequences".

Between 50,000 and 80,000 people were in the area when the evacuation order was issued, according to OCHA estimates.

Since the start of the war, nearly all of Gaza's population – which is also facing severe food shortages – has been displaced at least once by repeated Israeli eviction orders.

According to the OCHA, the latest order means that 87.8 per cent of Gaza's area is now under displacement orders or within Israeli militarised zones.

That leaves "2.1 million civilians squeezed into a fragmented 12 per cent of the strip, where essential services have collapsed", the UN agency said.

"The new order cuts through Deir Al Balah all the way to the Mediterranean Sea, further splintering the strip," it said. "It will limit the ability of the UN and our partners to move safely and effectively within Gaza, choking humanitarian access when it is needed most."

What's in the deal? Agreement aims to boost trade by £25.5bn a year in the long run, compared with a total of £42.6bn in 2024 India will slash levies on medical devices, machinery, cosmetics, soft drinks and lamb. India will also cut automotive tariffs to 10% under a quota from over 100% currently. Indian employees in the UK will receive three years exemption from social security payments India expects 99% of exports to benefit from zero duty, raising opportunities for textiles, marine products, footwear and jewellery

The biog Name: Abeer Al Bah Born: 1972 Husband: Emirati lawyer Salem Bin Sahoo, since 1992 Children: Soud, born 1993, lawyer; Obaid, born 1994, deceased; four other boys and one girl, three months old Education: BA in Elementary Education, worked for five years in a Dubai school





BIGGEST CYBER SECURITY INCIDENTS IN RECENT TIMES SolarWinds supply chain attack: Came to light in December 2020 but had taken root for several months, compromising major tech companies, governments and its entities Microsoft Exchange server exploitation: March 2021; attackers used a vulnerability to steal emails Kaseya attack: July 2021; ransomware hit perpetrated REvil, resulting in severe downtime for more than 1,000 companies Log4j breach: December 2021; attackers exploited the Java-written code to inflitrate businesses and governments

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPowertrain%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20electric%20motor%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E201hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E310Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E53kWh%20lithium-ion%20battery%20pack%20(GS%20base%20model)%3B%2070kWh%20battery%20pack%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E350km%20(GS)%3B%20480km%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C900%20(GS)%3B%20Dh149%2C000%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RIVER%20SPIRIT %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAuthor%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELeila%20Aboulela%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Saqi%20Books%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPages%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20320%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAvailable%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The National in Davos We are bringing you the inside story from the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, a gathering of hundreds of world leaders, top executives and billionaires.

The Settlers Director: Louis Theroux Starring: Daniella Weiss, Ari Abramowitz Rating: 5/5

LA LIGA FIXTURES Friday Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo (Kick-off midnight UAE) Saturday Levante v Getafe (5pm), Sevilla v Real Madrid (7.15pm), Atletico Madrid v Real Valladolid (9.30pm), Cadiz v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Granada v Huesca (5pm), Osasuna v Real Betis (7.15pm), Villarreal v Elche (9.30pm), Alaves v Real Sociedad (midnight) Monday Eibar v Valencia (midnight)