Jerusalem anti-Semitism conference hit by wave of boycotts for inviting far-right European politicians

A conference to fight anti-Semitism will kick off in Jerusalem on Thursday, tainted by heavy criticism of its guest list of far-right European politicians, which has led to high-profile boycotts from leading Jewish and Zionist groups and possibly even the president of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/17/israel-braced-for-mass-protests-over-netanyahu-bid-to-dismiss-intelligence-chief/" target="_blank">Israel </a>himself. Organised by the Diaspora Affairs Ministry, the event was supposed to include the Chief Rabbi of the UK, French philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy, International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance heads and German officials in charge of fighting anti-Semitism, all of whom eventually withdrew in response to the attendance of far-right foreign politicians, some of whose parties have origins in the Nazi era. These include <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/02/21/steve-bannon-accused-of-giving-nazi-salute-at-cpac/" target="_blank">Jordan Bardella</a>, the head of France’s National Rally, whose co-founder Jean-Marie Le Pen worked alongside early officials that included members of the Waffen SS and militiamen belonging to the collaborationist Vichy regime. Other far-right Europeans will be attending from Spain, Sweden, Hungary and the Netherlands. The event highlights the strained relationship between the Israel and traditionally staunchly supportive groups and allies abroad, who are increasingly uncomfortable at the direction of the country’s politics, which for more than two years has been defined by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right coalition. The event comes as Jewish communities across the globe report an increase in anti-Semitism since the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2025/03/27/hamas-gaza-palestine-middle-east/" target="_blank">Gaza War</a> began. Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli has defended the guest list, arguing that invitations were sent to a broad group of political parties and that the far-right European parties in question and their anti-immigration and anti-Islam policies protect Jews in Europe and have given Israel clear and consistent backing throughout the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/26/protests-in-israel-and-gaza-call-for-end-to-war/" target="_blank">war in Gaza</a>. The justification did little to stem the exodus of attendees. At one point it appeared that Israeli President Isaac Herzog would entirely withdraw from the conference, despite originally being supposed to open it. Mr Herzog then said he would meet invited Jewish representatives at separate meetings. Mr Chikli’s Ministry issued a statement claiming that meeting was part of the wider conference. Mr Herzog’s photos still appear on the conference website. The conference will include addresses from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/26/chaos-in-israeli-parliament-as-netanyahu-rails-against-deep-state/" target="_blank">Mr Netanyahu</a>, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Mr Bardella. Former Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes will also give an address, despite being accused by the US Treasury of links with Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. A meeting at Israel’s parliament last week saw diaspora Jewish leaders criticising Mr Chikli for failing to consult global communities about the controversial guest list. President of the European Jewish Congress Dr Ariel Muzicant said that the conference “is stabbing Jews in the back”.