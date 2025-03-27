Leader of France's National Rally Jordan Bardella, left, shakes hands with Israel's Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli during a visit to a memorial for victims and hostages of the October 7 attacks, in southern Israel. EPA
Leader of France's National Rally Jordan Bardella, left, shakes hands with Israel's Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli during a visit to a memorial for victims and hostages of the October 7 aShow more

Jerusalem anti-Semitism conference hit by wave of boycotts for inviting far-right European politicians

Beleaguered event comes as Israel's government faces ongoing criticism for ties to nationalist, anti-immigration western politicians

Thomas Helm
March 27, 2025