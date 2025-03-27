Gaza protest puts the ball firmly in Hamas's court

Palestinians chant anti-Hamas slogans in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza on Tuesday. The result of Hamas’s wild gamble in attacking Israel on October 7 with no way to defend Gaza from the inevitable Israeli onslaught can been seen in the group’s waning popularity. Reuters

Palestinians chant anti-Hamas slogans in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza on Tuesday. The result of Hamas’s wild gamble in attacking Israel on October 7 with no way to defend Gaza from the inevitable Israel Show more