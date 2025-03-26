Protests in Israel and Gaza call for end to war

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/25/live-israel-gaza-war-hamdan-ballal/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Protesters in Israel and Gaza took to the streets against their respective governments on Wednesday, a week after Israel resumed its war in the Palestinian enclave with a bombing campaign and ground operations. In Jerusalem, anti-government protesters blocked a motorway and academics marched to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence, while residents of northern Gaza gathered in the town of Beit Lahia and areas of Gaza city to protest against Hamas. Gazans were seen marching with banners reading 'Hamas does not represent us', a rare show of dissent against the militant group, which has ruled the strip since 2006. Hamas prompted the war with an attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which killed 1,200 people and led to about 250 being taken hostage into the territory. It was the second day in a row that hundreds were seen walking among the destroyed buildings to call for an end to the war and to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/26/anti-hamas-protests-in-northern-gaza-call-for-end-to-war-with-israel/" target="_blank" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/26/anti-hamas-protests-in-northern-gaza-call-for-end-to-war-with-israel/">Hamas's control of Gaza</a>. Residents of the enclave once again face hunger and displacement by bombing and Israeli eviction orders after almost two months of calm since a ceasefire began on January 19. Neither the Israeli government nor Hamas have shown willingness to make concessions demanded by the other side to allow for a return to peace, the resumption of aid deliveries and the release of hostages still held in Gaza. Gaza resident Mohammed Qadada told <i>The National </i>the protests reflect the people's urgent demand for relief. "Regardless of their motivations, these protests ultimately call for the well-being of the people. Whether their goal is to end the war or achieve other objectives, their impact depends on their scale and strength, showing how the Palestinian public perceives the cause," he said. So far, Hamas has not moved to quell the dissent, and senior Hamas official Bassem Naim wrote in a post on Facebook that people had the right to protest but their focus should be on the “criminal aggressor” Israel. Israel has threatened to continue with the conflict until all hostages, of whom 59 remain captive in Gaza, are returned. In Israel, anti-government protesters belonging to the Mounted Battalions group chanted “no traffic without democracy” as they blocked a motorway near Jerusalem. Meanwhile, staff from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, one of Israel’s most prestigious academic institutions, descended on the Prime Minister's official residence, calling for an end to his “government of death and corruption”. Lecturers at Tel Aviv University also marched towards Jerusalem. Wednesday’s demonstrations come after days of protests against the government, which have grown in intensity since Mr Netanyahu ended the Gaza ceasefire deal, tried to dismiss the head of Israel's internal security service and the attorney general, and advanced deeply controversial changes to the judicial system. The issue of hostages is also at the forefront of the protests. For months, polling has consistently showed a strong majority of Israelis favour prioritising the return of the captives over prolonging the fighting in Gaza. While demonstrations to get hostages back have been constant throughout the war, they have taken on new urgency since the attacks on Gaza resumed last week.