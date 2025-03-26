Palestinians demanding an end to the Israel-Gaza war chant anti-Hamas slogans in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip on March 25, 2025. Reuters
News

MENA

Anti-Hamas protests in northern Gaza call for end to war with Israel

Demonstrations came after 'provocative' statements by Hamas leaders, dismissive of people's interests, experts say

Nada AlTaher
March 26, 2025