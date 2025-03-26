Anti-Hamas protests in northern Gaza call for end to war with Israel

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/25/live-israel-gaza-war-hamdan-ballal/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> Protests calling for the removal of Hamas and an end to the war with Israel started in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza" target="_blank">Gaza</a> on Tuesday, sparked by a set of “provocative” statements from the group's officials, experts said. Hundreds of people were seen chanting slogans in Beit Lahia in the territory's north, calling for the end of the war and for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/" target="_blank">Hamas</a>'s rule to end. Placards read “Stop the war”, “We refuse to die”, and “The blood of our children is not cheap”, according to video purported to be of the protests posted on social media. Social media campaigners and tribal leaders had urged residents to join the protests, which have divided Gaza’s population. While some support the demonstrations as a call to end the war, others oppose them, arguing that they could fuel internal discord. Saber Matter, a 40-year-old resident who lost both his home and office in the war, expressed his frustration over the conflict. “I support people speaking out and demanding an end to the war – this challenges the occupation’s narrative that all Gazans are armed militants seeking conflict,” he told <i>The National</i>. However, he warned against protests that could widen internal divisions. “I do not support demonstrations that create rifts among our people. Disunity only weakens us,” he added. Gaza has not held elections since the political wing of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/24/israel-attacks-largest-hospital-in-southern-gaza-and-kills-hamas-leader/" target="_blank">Hamas </a>was elected in 2006. Divisions between the group and the Palestinian Authority, led by political party Fatah, made Hamas the only authority with power in the strip. The protests, which photos showed hundreds attending, came two weeks into renewed Israeli bombing and ground campaigns after the first phase of a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/25/egypts-gaza-ceasefire-proposals-make-little-headway-despite-talks-continuing/" target="_blank">ceasefire</a> enacted on January 19 expired in March. Israel has threatened to continue the operation until Hamas returns the 59 hostages it still holds. More than 700 Palestinians have been killed since Israel restarted its lethal attacks. Independent Palestinian analyst Ahmed Bassiouni said some protesters are being criticised for the demonstrations, despite previously also standing up against Israel and refusing to leave their homes in the north under Israeli eviction orders. “They stood steadfastly against them, hailing those people heroes,” Mr Bassiouni, who left Gaza two weeks before the start of the war, said. “Now, because they're standing against Hamas, suddenly they're being labelled spies and agents of the occupation,” he said. The protests took place after a set of pointed statements by Hamas leaders and officials. At a public gathering, the son of Hamas leader <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iraq/2023/10/30/hamass-osama-hamdan-meets-iran-backed-shiite-militias-in-iraq/" target="_blank">Osama Hamdan</a>, Youssef, who lives in Algeria, said the group “does not have a white cloth to raise a flag of surrender, but only white cloths to shroud [our] children”. “Messages like these provoked people who have lost their own children and lost everything,” he said, adding that there had been growing dissent and outrage against Hamas during Israel's bombardment of the strip. More than<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/23/hamas-political-leader-killed/" target="_blank"> 50,000 people</a> have been killed by Israeli weapons of war since October 7, 2023, when Hamas kidnapped more than 250 people from Israel and killed around 1,200 people. Khan Younis resident Amir Al Fara, 37 said he stood with the protesters. “People took to the streets because they want to be heard. They want the war to end – by any means necessary,” he told <i>The National</i>. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palestine/" target="_blank">Palestinian</a> analyst Taghreed El Khodary said the protests were spontaneous and organised through calls on social media. “People are fed up. They have been silent for so long and are now saying 'enough is enough'. But, it's important to see what the scene is like when more demonstrations take place,” Ms El Khodary said, referring to any backlash by Hamas. Arab and international states have been increasing pressure on Hamas to disarm, and withdraw from the political scene in Gaza. Hamas has repeatedly refused to do so – even after some of its leadership abroad signalled that it was willing to compromise. In a recent incident that demonstrated this rift, Gaza-based Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassim denounced comments attributed to deputy leader abroad Mousa Abu Marzouk, who reportedly said that he would have opposed the October 7 attack if he knew how bloody the days ahead would be. Hamas later issued a statement assuring that Abu Marzouk gives his full blessing to the events of October 7 – and that his initial statements were false and “taken out of context”. Mr Bassiouni said this split in the leadership in and outside of Gaza has always been prevalent. “People are fed up. They have realised that there isn't a 'right time' to do this. They're under occupation, they're in a genocide, and when the war resumed they became aware of their own reality,” he said. Mohammed Qadada, a resident of Gaza, said he doubted the protests would effect change. “Arab nations, global summits, and western protests have all failed to bring an end to this war. Can a people already suffering as its victims succeed where others have not? It seems unlikely … but our hope in God remains strong.”